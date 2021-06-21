Surface Laptop Go Up to $150 Off on Microsoft's Store

Microsoft is cutting the prices of some of it's own products in order to compete with Prime Day. Among them is a new two-day sale on the Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft's cheapest hardware.



The most expensive version, with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB in SSD has dropped from $899.99, which was a bit expensive for it's parts, down to $749.99, cutting off $150. That is, as long as you get it in the platinum color. Ice Blue and sandstone are both only $100 off.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899, now $749.99 at Microsoft

Cut $150 off the top-end Surface Laptop Go in platinum with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.View Deal

Across all colors, Microsoft is taking $100 off on the mid-tier configuration, too, which is the same except for a smaller, 128GB SSD. Both sale models also include a fingerprint reader on the power button.



In our testing, we liked the attractive design, comfortable keyboard and a lack of bloatware. For the price, we wanted a higher resolution display, though this sale price makes things feel more reasonable.



