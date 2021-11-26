Grab an RTX 3070 Laptop with 144 Hz Display for $1294

If you're in the market for an affordable gaming laptop that packs some serious firepower, look no further than the MSI Pulse GL66. An RTX 3070-powered config of the 15.6-inch laptop is currently on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, priced at $1,294. That's $205 off of its usual asking price and a great RTX 3070 deal, considering that the desktop card (though slightly more powerful) usually goes for more than $1,000 on its own.

In addition to the RTX 3070 GPU, you get an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor paired with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB SSD. In addition, the 15.6-inch display features a Full HD IPS panel with a fast 144 Hz refresh rate.

MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB): was $1,499, now $1,294 at Amazon MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB): was $1,499, now $1,294 at Amazon

This MSI Pulse GL66 configuration brings a lot of firepower including a Core i7-11800H and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, along with a 512GB PCIe SSD.

If the 512GB PCIe SSD isn't enough for you, there's also room internally for a 2.5-inch SATA SSD or HDD inside. The Pulse GL66 is similar in size to other 15-inch laptops in this class and weighs 4.63 pounds. A 53 WHr battery powers the machine, and it features dual fans inside in conjunction with a smattering of heat pips to help keep things cool.

When it comes to connectivity, the Pulse GL66 delivers two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, one USB 2.0, HDMI, GbE, and a 3.5mm combination headphone/microphone jack. It also features Intel-based Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless needs.

We recently reviewed a version of Pulse GL66 with similar specs, albeit with a less potent GeForce RTX 3060 GPU under the hood. While we were impressed by its affordability, upgradeability and fast performance, we gave it demerits for the display's color output and the laptop's tendency to run hot.

"The MSI Pulse GL66 takes a respectable if not glamorous spot as a serviceable entry-level gaming laptop with serious sacrifices but also ample room for upgrades," wrote our Michelle Ehrhardt. "The Pulse GL66 represents a good entry-level MSI laptop if you'd rather have gaming aesthetics and upgradeability as opposed to the small build and professional look of other low-spec MSI computers like the Stealth 15M."

