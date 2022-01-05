MSI's 6-Sided MEG Treble Case Delivers Tri-Chamber Goodness

We’ve seen our share of odd-looking cases over the years, with the most recent being the Borg-like Azza Regis 902 Cube. However, MSI is strutting its stuff at CES 2022 with the equally-impressive hexagonal MEG Treble Series ITX case, which has an unorthodox look inside and out.

Looking at the case’s exterior along the sides (when standing in the vertical position), you’ll find three large, removable panels and three other surfaces for a total of six sides. Those panels give you access to three separate chambers within the case, along with plenty of space to snake your cables around for internal components. Of course, you won’t be pressed for space either, as the MEG Treble’s first chamber accommodates one of MSI’s flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus Ampere graphics cards.

(Image credit: MSI)

The second chamber is dedicated to the motherboard and power supply. The motherboard chosen for MSI’s sample build (shown in the pics) is the MEG Z690i Unify, which nestles with a 750-watt power supply. Finally, the third chamber is reserved for the liquid cooling solution. In this application, MSI went with the MEG CoreLiquid C280, which uses an aluminum radiator with an integrated pump and dual 140mm fans.

By using the triple chamber arrangement, MSI can isolate heat generated from the separate components and, in theory, improve cooling performance. For its demo, MSI tossed in a 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900K processor paired with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory and a 2TB Spatium M480 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

(Image credit: MSI)

Designed to compete with the best PC cases, the MEG Treble supports placement horizontally or in a more traditional vertical orientation. We’d imagine that standing vertical would be more beneficial to cooling, and it frankly looks cooler as well (pardon the pun).

MSI provided no pricing or availability information, but we hope to see the MEG Treble arrive stateside sooner rather than later. And while the system presented here is fully decked out with MSI (and Corsair) components, you'd be purchasing this as just a bare chassis.