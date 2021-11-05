Where to Buy DDR5 RAM

Intel's latest 12th Generation Alder Lake processors reside on a brand-new platform that consists of a 600-series motherboard and support for DDR5 memory (You can still use DDR4 if you prefer, but you'll need to make sure your motherboard supports it). While Z690 motherboards are abundant, both for DDR4 and DDR5, DDR5 memory itself is in short supply. And being in their introduction phase, DDR5 memory kits are also significantly more expensive than the existing best RAM on the market. This was to be expected since DDR5 is cutting-edge technology, and we all know how early adopters pay a small premium. Furthermore, we're still in the middle of a global semiconductor shortage, so that doesn't help with pricing, either.

Alder Lake arrives with native support for DDR5-4800, which is the baseline for DDR5. Therefore, DDR5-4800 memory kits will run without any user intervention. DDR5 memory kits with higher data rates, on the other hand, will require setup, whether it be through XMP 3.0 or manually. For additional information, Intel has posted a QVL with DDR5 memory kits that have been validated with the different Alder Lake SKUs, including the Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K.

We've composed a small list of the elusive DDR5 memory kits that are currently on the market and the retailers where you can purchase them from. Do note that demand is high, and supply is short. As a result, these DDR5 memory kits sell like hotcakes.

DDR5-4800: Where to Buy

16GB (2x8GB) DDR5 RAM

Crucial DDR5-4800 C40: $136 at Amazon | B&H | Newegg

OLOy Blade DDR5-4800 C40: $169.99 at Newegg

32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 RAM

Crucial DDR5-4800 C40 : $273.99 at Amazon | B&H | Newegg

OLOy Blade DDR5-4800 C40: $279.99 at Newegg

OLOy Blade RGB DDR4-4800 C40: $289.99 at Newegg

GeIL Polaris RGB Sync DDR4-4800 C40: $428.10 at Newegg

64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 RAM

Crucial DDR5-4800 C40: $547.99 at Amazon | B&H | Newegg

DDR5-5200: Where to Buy

32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 RAM