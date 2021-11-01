Trending

Intel Posts XMP 3.0 DDR5 QVL for Alder Lake CPUs

By

Take your pick

Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake Processor
Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake Processor (Image credit: Intel)

Intel has shared a new document that lists the DDR5 memory kits validated on the chipmaker's Alder Lake platform that will soon vie for a spot on our list of Best CPUs for gaming. This isn't something you see every day as Intel has never done so in the past, and typically only motherboard or memory vendors post QVLs.

One common aspect among the different memory kits on Intel's QVL is that they are all dual-channel 32GB (2x16GB). There are 16GB (2x8GB) options out there, but it seems that the majority of memory manufacturers are starting right off the bat with the 32GB memory kits instead. Alder Lake supports DDR5-4800 by default; therefore, DDR5-4800 memory kits should work without any fanfare.

One of DDR5's improvements includes a lower operating voltage (1.1V down from DDR4's 1.2V). However, only the DDR5-4800 and some of the DDR5-5200 memory kits run at 1.1V. As usual, not every DDR5-4800 memory kit is manufactured equal. Apparently, Corsair has the better binned DDR5-4800 memory kits out of all the vendors. The Dominator Platinum checks in with 34-35-35-69 timings, whereas Kingston's Fury Beast is rated for 38-38-38-70. Given the lower timings and flashy looks, Corsair's memory kit will likely carry a small premium.

XMP 3.0 DDR5 Memory Kits For Alder Lake

SpeedVoltageCAS Latency / timingsKit CapacityDIMMs per KitMulti-Channel KitSocketManufacturerProcessorDDR TechnologyXMP Cert. RevisionModule TypePart NumberCertified Board (board rev / min BIOS)Date Added
5200MHz1.1040-40-40-7616GB2DualLGA1700G.SkillCore i7-12700KDDR50.6U-DIMMF5-5200U4040A16GX2-RS5KAsus ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming WiFi(R1.02/0030)10.6.2021
5200MHz1.1040-40-40-7616GB2DualLGA1700G.SkillCore i7-12700KDDR50.6U-DIMMF5-5200U4040A16GX2-RS5KMSI Pro Z690-A WiFi(2.0/T.ME)10.6.2021
5200MHz1.1040-40-40-7616GB2DualLGA1700G.SkillCore i7-12700KDDR50.6U-DIMMF5-5200U4040A16GX2-RS5KASRock Z690 Taichi(1.01/1.34BD02)10.6.2021
5200MHz1.2538-38-38-8416GB2DualLGA1700CorsairCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMCMK32GX5M2X5200C38 / CMK32GX5M2X5200C38WAsus ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming WiFi(R1.02/0030)10.11.2021
5200MHz1.2538-38-38-8416GB2DualLGA1700CorsairCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMCMK32GX5M2X5200C38 / CMK32GX5M2X5200C38WMSI Z690 Gaming Carbon(1.0/TMG)10.11.2021
5200MHz1.2538-38-38-8416GB2DualLGA1700CorsairCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMCMT32GX5M2C4800C34 / CMT32GX5M2C4800C34WGigabyte Z690 Aorus Master(1.0/F5d)10.11.2021
4800MHz1.1034-35-35-6916GB2DualLGA1700CorsairCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMCMT32GX5M2C4800C34 / CMT32GX5M2C4800C34WAsus ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming WiFi(R1.02/0072)10.11.2021
4800MHz1.1034-35-35-6916GB2DualLGA1700CorsairCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMCMT32GX5M2C4800C34 / CMT32GX5M2C4800C34WMSI Z690 Gaming Carbon(1.0/TMG)10.11.2021
4800MHz1.1034-35-35-6916GB2DualLGA1700CorsairCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMCMT32GX5M2C4800C34 / CMT32GX5M2C4800C34WGigabyte Z690 Aorus Master(1.0/F5d)10.11.2021
5200MHz1.2538-38-38-8416GB2DualLGA1700CorsairCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMCMT32GX5M2X5200C38 / CMT32GX5M2X5200C38WAsus ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming WiFi(R1.02/0030)10.11.2021
5200MHz1.2538-38-38-8416GB2DualLGA1700CorsairCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMCMT32GX5M2X5200C38 / CMT32GX5M2X5200C38WMSI Z690 Gaming Carbon(1.0/TMG)10.11.2021
5200MHz1.2538-38-38-8416GB2DualLGA1700CorsairCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMCMT32GX5M2X5200C38/ CMT32GX5M2X5200C38WGigabyte Z690 Aorus Master(1.0/F5d)10.11.2021
6666MHz1.3540-40-40-7616GB2DualLGA1700G.SkillCore i7-12700KFDDR50.6U-DIMMF5-6666U4040F16GX2-TZ5RSAsus ROG Strix Z690 Apex(R1.02/0072)10.18.2021
6600MHz1.3540-40-40-7616GB2DualLGA1700G.SkillCore i7-12700KFDDR50.6U-DIMMF5-6600U4040F16GX2-TZ5RSAsus ROG Strix Z690 Apex(R1.02/0072)10.18.2021
6600MHz1.3540-40-40-7616GB2DualLGA1700G.SkillCore i7-12700KFDDR50.6U-DIMMF5-6600U4040F16GX2-TZ5RSMSI MEG Z690 Unify-X(0B/A.05)10.18.2021
6600MHz1.3540-40-40-7616GB2DualLGA1700G.SkillCore i7-12700KFDDR50.6U-DIMMF5-6600U4040F16GX2-TZ5RSASRock Z690 Aqua OC(1.01/1.47)10.18.2021
5200MHz1.2540-40-40-8016GB2DualLGA1700KingstonCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMKF552C40BBK2-32Asus ROG Maximus XIV Hero(1.02/0604)10.18.2021
5200MHz1.2540-40-40-8016GB2DualLGA1700KingstonCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMKF552C40BBK2-32Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master(1.0/F5d)10.18.2021
5200MHz1.2540-40-40-8016GB2DualLGA1700KingstonCore i5-12600KFDDR50.6U-DIMMKF552C40BBK2-32MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi(1.1/1.11)10.18.2021
4800MHz1.1038-38-38-7016GB2DualLGA1700KingstonCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMKF548C38BBK2-32Asus ROG Maximus XIV Hero(1.02/0604)10.18.2021
4800MHz1.1038-38-38-7016GB2DualLGA1700KingstonCore i9-12900KDDR50.6U-DIMMKF548C38BBK2-32Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master(1.0/F5d)10.18.2021
4800MHz1.1038-38-38-7016GB2DualLGA1700KingstonCore i5-12600KFDDR50.6U-DIMMKF548C38BBK2-32MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi(1.1/1.11)10.18.2021

If you're a hardcore enthusiast or just one with deep pockets, G.Skill currently has the fastest DDR5 memory kits on the market. The manufacturer offers memory kits from DDR5-6000 to DDR5-6666 from the Trident Z5 lineup. Regardless of the data rate, the memory kits have their timings configured to 40-40-40-76 and pull 1.35V. Those aren't even the fastest memory kits, though. G.Skill has already teased its DDR5-6800 memory kit, which will likely cost an arm and a leg.

The official supported data rate on Alder Lake is DDR5-4800, so anything faster is considered overclocking. Although faster DDR5 memory kits are validated with Alder Lake, your processor's IMC (integrated memory controller) is still the deciding factor on whether you can run those DDR5-6000+ speeds. Alder Lake is uncharted territory, so no one really knows the capability of its IMC.

Intel introduced gear ratios with the 11th Generation Rocket Lake family, which allowed the 14nm processors to accommodate memory up to DDR4-5333 -- well, the very extraordinary samples, at least. With memory brands already eyeing DDR5-10000, Alder Lake must be up to the task. The hybrid chips are available for preorder, with orders shipping out on November 4. Don't forget to check back for our thorough review of the new breed of desktop processors.

Topics
CPUs
Components
1 Comment Comment from the forums