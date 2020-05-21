Report: Nvidia Ampere, AMD Big Navi GPUs Launching in September

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Nvidia recently hosted its online GTC keynote, and although the company did announce its Ampere architecture as expected, not a word was said about the consumer/gaming market. Today, a report from DigiTimes claimed that both AMD and Nvidia will launch their next generation of graphics cards in September.

DigiTimes didn't name its source, but giving the report more weight is TrendForce's press release this week that noted that the release of new graphics cards, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, will elevate DRAM demand and that "Nvidia and AMD are planning to release new GPUs in 3Q20."

We've been aching to see a new graphics card release from Nvidia and AMD for some time now. Nvidia's GeForce RTX series received an update last year to the Super line, but these were, at the core, based on the identical Turing graphics architecture from the year before.



Meanwhile, the AMD Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT will hit their first birthday in July, but the fastest card in the lineup still isn't as powerful as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, leaving AMD fans hoping for a faster, stronger RDNA-based card. Big Navi will reportedly be powerful enough to run the latest titles at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

"I Can Say You're Going to See Big Navi in 2020" - Lisa Su

It's important to note that DigiTimes' report didn't specifically refer to gaming GPUs, though we would be surprised if they were non-consumer parts. AMD has already promised to launch Big Navi in 2020, and although that statement was made near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and could, therefore, be subject to change, we reckon the competitive spirit between AMD and Nvidia will lead to GPU launches this year.

We were expecting AMD to debut Big Navi at Computex this month, but, alas, the show was postponed to September.

Nevertheless, with this many pointers to a September launch date for something, we would understand if you started to get your hopes up.

If you want to know more about the upcoming gaming graphics cards, check out our articles detailing everything we know about Nvidia Ampere, as well as AMD Big Navi and RDNA 2 cards.