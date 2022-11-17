Nvidia Expands Verified Priority Access with RTX 4080 and AIB Partners

Nvidia has just released the RTX 4080 graphics card and it seems to have expanded its Verified Priority Access Trial program (opens in new tab) to enable more users to buy the latest Ada Lovelace based card. Of course there are a few conditions that one has to meet to enroll into the program though.

The Verified Priority Access program might be one of the ways to get a new GeForce RTX 40-series board at MSRP since it looks like it may be a struggle to meet the demand that exists for this new graphics card.

The continued Verified Priority Access (opens in new tab) trial program will now include Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition and GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics cards as well as select designs by Nvidia's add-in-board (AIB) partners. This is a departure from the VPA trial program that kicked off in October with the launch of the flagship model. The trial only featured the limited edition GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition board.

What is perhaps more important is that while the initial phase of the VPA program was available to a very limited number of GeForce Experience users, Nvidia is now opening signups to be considered for a Verified Priority Access (opens in new tab) invitation. Since there will be likely more signups than cards available for this trial, enrolling does not automatically guarantee an invite. For now, the enrolment is reserved for GeForce Experience accounts created on or before November 15, 2022.

The VPA program will remain a prerogative for regional retail partners, including Best Buy (U.S.), Scan (UK), NBB (Germany and Netherlands) and LDLC (France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Luxembourg). Furthermore, availability of custom graphics boards models from Nvidia's AIB partners will vary from retailer to retailer.

As before, those who get invites will have to purchase their desired graphics cards online as soon as possible as the whole Verified Priority Access thing works on the first come first served basis.