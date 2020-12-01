Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Review: Ampere for Only $399

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti brings the entry price for Ampere GPUs down to $400, because apparently the GeForce RTX 3070 , GeForce RTX 3080 , and GeForce RTX 3090 weren't selling out fast enough. Maybe that's not fair, but round four of the Nvidia Ampere architecture seems destined to repeat recent history and sell out within minutes of launch. The fact that this is now the best price to performance ratio in GPU land makes it one of the best graphics cards , and it currently occupies seventh place on our GPU benchmarks hierarchy , not counting any Titan cards. Maybe if you've been really good (or you're really lucky), you'll be able to procure one this side of 2021. [Update: Yup, RTX 3060 Ti cards sold out within minutes.]

Not a whole lot has changed relative to the RTX 3070. Both the RTX 3060 Ti and 3070 use the same GA104 GPU, but the 3060 Ti has fewer functional units enabled. You get the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory, clocked at the same 14Gbps. Meanwhile, the GPU core has 38 SMs enabled, versus 46 SMs on the 3070, making the 3060 Ti theoretically around 17 percent slower. Clock speeds also factor in a bit, as the boost clock on the 3060 Ti is 3.5 percent lower, so in general, the largest performance gap will be about 20 percent — and as we'll see, it's often quite a bit less than that.

GPU Specifications Graphics Card RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3070 RTX 2080 Super RTX 2060 Super Architecture GA104 GA102 GA104 TU104 TU106 Process Technology Samsung 8N Samsung 8N Samsung 8N TSMC 12FFN TSMC 12FFN Transistors (Billion) 17.4 28.3 17.4 13.6 10.8 Die size (mm^2) 392.5 628.4 392.5 545 445 TPCs 19 34 23 24 17 SMs 38 68 46 48 34 GPCs 5 6 6 6 3 GPU Cores 4864 8704 5888 3072 2176 Tensor Cores 152 272 184 384 272 RT Cores 38 68 46 48 34 Base Clock (MHz) 1410 1440 1500 1650 1470 Boost Clock (MHz) 1665 1710 1725 1815 1650 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 14 19 14 15.5 14 VRAM (GB) 8 10 8 8 8 VRAM Bus Width 256 320 256 256 256 ROPs 80 96 96 64 64 TMUs 152 272 184 192 136 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 16.2 29.8 20.3 11.2 7.2 Tensor TFLOPS FP16 (Sparsity) 65 (130) 119 (238) 81 (163) 89 57 RT TFLOPS (approximate) 39.7 58.1 39.7 31.6 23.8 Bandwidth (GBps) 448 760 448 496 448 TDP (watts) 200 320 220 185 185 Dimensions 242x112x38 mm 285x112x38 mm 242x112x38 mm 267x116x38 mm 229x113x38 mm Weight 1031g 1355g 1034g 1278g 975g Launch Date Oct-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Jul-19 Jul-19 Launch Price $399 $699 $499 $699 $399

The specs tell the same story relative to the previous generation Nvidia Turing GPUs. The 3060 Ti has quite a bit more theoretical compute performance than the RTX 2080 Super, and more than doubles the compute performance relative to the RTX 2060 Super. We know GPU prices are all kinds of screwed up right now, but it's worth remembering that the 2060 Super had the same official $399 price as the 3060 Ti. Power requirements are slightly higher than the 2060 Super, but lower than the 2080 Super.

Of course, theoretical specs don't always jive with real-world performance. One of the big changes with Ampere is that the INT32 cores can now do FP32 calculations as well. However, there's a decent amount of INT32 work in most games, so a good chunk of the potential FP32 performance is used up elsewhere. Still, with the other architectural changes, we expect the 3060 Ti to perform roughly on par with the 2080 Super, which means it will also be significantly faster than the 2060 Super.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Meet the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition

There are no surprises in regards to the design and aesthetics of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition: It's identical to the RTX 3070 FE, except for the small text that now says RTX 3060 Ti. It's a reasonably compact card that will fit in most cases, measuring 9.5 inches long. If you're doing a mini-ITX build, plan accordingly, but most ATX and micro-ATX cases should be fine.

With a reduced TDP of 200W, and considering what we saw from the 3070, cooling and noise shouldn't pose any problem. We'll get to the hard numbers later, but let's just say that the 1665 MHz boost clock is very conservative at stock, and there's a decent bit of overclocking headroom as well.

Connectivity consists of the same triple DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and single HDMI 2.1 port that we've seen on other Ampere Founders Edition models. You can use up to four monitors, and there's some ventilation on the rest of the IO bracket.

Somewhat interesting is that even the RTX 3060 Ti Founder Edition continues to use Nvidia's 12-pin power connector. Again, we're not quite sure what the point is, particularly since it just takes a single 8-pin PEG connector on one end and passes that through to the 12-pin connection. Even better is that Nvidia had concept renderings of the 3070 with an 8-pin connector . It doesn't really matter, as the adapter cable is included in the box, but it's also completely unnecessary. The 3080/3090 at least changed the PCB and have the 12-pin connector mounted in such a way that it uses a bit less area. Not surprisingly, none of the AIB partners seem interested in pushing the 12-pin agenda, so if you really don't like it, there will be plenty of other options.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Overclocking

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I didn't have good luck with the MSI Afterburner frequency scanner this round — it kept failing after 10-15 minutes or so of testing. That put us back to manually overclocking, which in practice usually means similar results, just with a bit more fiddling. We start by looping the Unigine Heaven 4.0 benchmark in a window at 1440p extreme, then bump up RAM clocks in 250 MHz increments until the GPU crashes or visual anomalies appear. Then we go back to the previous 'safe' level and repeat the same process for GPU clocks, except with 25 MHz increments.

We were nearly able to max out the GDDR6 overclock at 16.5-17Gbps, but the EDR feature (Error Detection and Retry) meant performance was actually slower than a lesser RAM OC. Eventually, we stuck with a 1000 MHz overclock on the RAM (the best-case maximum would be in the 1000-1250 MHz range, based on our testing), giving an effective data rate of 16Gbps. For the GPU, 150 MHz was nearly stable but crashed in two tests, so we dropped down to a 140 MHz overclock that completed the full test suite.

Besides changing the memory and GPU clocks, we also increased the power limit to the maximum 110 percent and adjusted the fan curve. That last one is critical for maintaining a stable overclock, as sticking with a default fan curve tends to lead to periodic crashes. Basically, we set the fan to a 50 percent minimum and gave it a steady ramp from 50 percent at 40C up to 100 percent at 80C. We could certainly do more tuning, but that was sufficient to keep temperatures in check and still wasn't overly loud.

Overclocked results are present in our standard benchmark charts, but not in the bonus extended tests or DirectX Raytracing (DXR) suites. We have several AIB 3060 Ti cards we'll be looking at in the future that have factory overclocks, so if you want something a bit more potent than the reference design, stay tuned.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti — Test Setup

As with the recent Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 review , we have multiple test suites we'll be running. The baseline suite consists of the same games we've been using throughout 2020: nine games, none of which were released this year, which means drivers should be good and optimized by now. We ran the stock and overclocked GPU through this suite.

Our second extended test suite includes the nine legacy games and then adds two ray tracing enabled games (Dirt 5 and Watch Dogs Legion) — that's a heavily AMD-biased game, with an Nvidia-influence game, just to keep things a bit equal. Worth noting is that the DXR support in Dirt 5 is currently in beta/preview, so take it with an extra scoop of salt. Two more games from 2020 (Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Horizon Zero Dawn) complete the suite, with both being AMD promoted games. It doesn't seem to matter much on HZD, but Valhalla very much favors AMD GPUs right now. This extended test suite is only run on the latest generation GPUs (RTX 30-series and RX 6000 series), but we also run it on a Core i9-10900K PC and a Ryzen 9 5900X PC to show CPU scaling. However, there are differences in motherboard and RAM, which appear to at least partially influence the final results.

If the extended suite seems a bit AMD slanted, we make up for that in the DXR suite. Here we've benchmarked 10 games and tests, most of which are Nvidia promoted. That's largely because prior to the RX 6800 launch last month, AMD didn't have any ray tracing capable GPUs, but there's certainly potential for the games to be more heavily optimized for Nvidia's RTX hardware. The DXR tests are run on our standard i9-9900K PC.

We've run all of the tests at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K ultra. We've also run the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with DLSS enabled where possible (in Quality mode if it's an option) on the DXR suite, to show how that affects things. Spoiler: It helps performance a lot. Given this is a $400 graphics card, 1080p and 1440p are the primary targets, but 4K isn't out of the question, so we'll go through all three resolutions. If you want medium quality results, we'll be updating our best graphics card article shortly with the full standard suite of results at all six settings/resolution combinations.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti — 1080p Gaming Benchmarks

9 Game Average

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Starting with the 1080p combined results, which are the average of the nine individual games, the RTX 3060 Ti looks quite nice. At stock, it's slightly faster than the RTX 2080 Super and a solid 34 percent bump in performance relative to the 2060 Super. It's also just 7 percent slower than the RTX 3070 while costing 20 percent less. Overclocked, it comes pretty darn close to matching the 3070, but then the 3070 can also be overclocked.

We won't bother commenting on the individual gaming results and just let the charts speak for themselves. There are a few games that are clearly running into CPU limits, and some of the games tend to favor AMD more while others lean toward Nvidia. In general, though, there's not a huge difference in standings. For 1080p in particular, this is probably about as high up the GPU ladder as we'd recommend going — unless you're playing a ray tracing game, of course.

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Division 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti — 1440p Gaming Benchmarks

Stepping up to 1440p, there's not a huge change in rankings, but the difference between the various GPUs becomes a bit more pronounced. That's because CPU bottlenecks are largely gone at 1440p, except perhaps for the absolute fastest GPUs (like the RTX 3090).

9 Game Average

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia claims the RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the outgoing RTX 2080 Super, and that continues to be the case. The aggregate score puts it 5 percent ahead of the 2080 Super, and 40 percent ahead of the 2060 Super — not bad for a single generation upgrade. Overclocking improves performance another 8 percent, putting it just behind the stock 3070. It's going to be interesting seeing what AMD does with lower-tier RDNA2 offerings, as right now the RX 6800 is just 18 percent faster than the 3060 Ti. The rumored RX 6700 XT will supposedly have 40 CUs and 12GB of memory, which would be a pretty significant cut relative to the 6800.

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Division 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti — 4K Gaming Benchmarks

4K is more of an academic question for most gamers buying a $400 GPU, but the 3060 Ti still does as well as the 2080 Super. If you're willing to turn down a few options, you can still hit 60 fps in most games. Just don't plan on playing maxed-out settings with ray tracing at 4K and 60 fps.

9 Game Average

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The margin of victory at 4K doesn't change much with the 3060 Ti. It's still 5 percent faster than the 2080 Super, and 44 percent faster than the 2060 Super. Overclocked, it's only 2 percent behind the stock RTX 3070. It's also 19 percent slower than the RX 6800, but that's fine considering it costs over 30 percent less. Of the nine games we tested, the 3060 Ti manages more than 60 fps at 4K in four games. We'll look at a slightly wider selection below.

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Division 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider 4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti — Extended Test Suite and CPU Scaling

As with the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 review, our second suite of gaming benchmarks includes four newer games from 2020, and it's run on two additional CPUs, the Core i9-10900K and the Ryzen 9 5900X . These are pretty much the three fastest gaming CPUs currently available, and other options (e.g., the Ryzen 9 5950X or Core i9-10850K ) wouldn't change the overall picture much. Actually, outside of a few games, the CPU doesn't really matter too much. Core i9-9900K remains plenty powerful, so if your primary focus is gaming and you already have a fast Intel 8th or 9th gen Core i7 or better — or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or better — you won't miss much.

We're going to group all three resolutions into each gallery this time to keep things from becoming too bloated. Just swipe through the galleries to check out the 1440p and 4K results, as well as the fps percentile line charts. Note once more that the RAM configuration isn't identical on the three platforms, so there's a bit of variation in how each CPU performs. We'll provide individual game commentary this time, as there's a lot more going on.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We're only looking at the latest generation Ampere and RDNA2 (aka Big Navi) GPUs, so it's no surprise that the RTX 3060 Ti falls to the bottom of these charts. That's not because it's slow so much as it's slower than the other options. Hopefully, the more mainstream pricing means that Nvidia will have a lot more GPUs to go around, though we'll be surprised if inventory lasts more than a few minutes. After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, where even previous generation cards were selling for more than 25 percent over the launch pricing, it's clear that demand for gaming GPUs is at an all-time high.

Looking at the overall results, the 3060 Ti ends up trailing the RTX 3070 by anywhere from 6 to 11 percent, depending on the CPU and resolution. Most of the individual results are about what you'd expect, but there are a few anomalies that we'll point out below. Something else to mention is that the RTX 3060 Ti breaks 60 fps at 1440p in all but two of the 13 games tested — and those two exceptions had ray tracing enabled.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We're going in alphabetical order, so Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the first in our extended test suite. This is a new game, promoted by AMD… and damn if AMD doesn't crush Nvidia here, at least when we're looking at the 6800 series. We expect things will improve over the coming weeks, and this is a DirectX 11 game, so drivers can affect performance more than in DX12 or Vulkan games. It's also quite the demanding game for the 3060 Ti, just barely managing to break 60 fps at 1440p. Of course, we don't have a direct AMD competitor for the 3060 Ti yet, so we'll have to wait and see how this changes over time.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Borderlands 3 is another AMD promotional game, and this time we're using the DirectX 12 (DX12) API. There's not much to say about the 3060 Ti here, though it's interesting that AMD's new RX 6800 GPUs (and the RTX 3090) do slightly better on our Intel CPUs than on the 5900X, while the other GPUs don't seem to care much about the processor.

Image 1 of 4 Ray tracing off (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 Ray tracing on (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 Ray tracing off (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 Ray tracing on (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Huge caveat here: Dirt 5 is an AMD promotional game and we're using a beta / early access DXR patch. This is one of just two games that are promoted by AMD and feature ray tracing effects, the other being Godfall. But Godfall doesn't support DXR on Nvidia GPUs yet, so this is our only real look at how an AMD-optimized DXR game might behave. Again, big scoops of salt, but AMD GPUs come out ahead in most instances relative to their Nvidia counterparts. The RTX 3060 Ti also only breaks 60 fps at 1080p on the 9900K, and not by much.

Speaking of which, something else that's interesting is how much better the Nvidia cards do on the Core i9-9900K compared to the other two platforms. Chalk it up to beta wonkiness, and let's also note that the ray traced shadows don't particularly change the appearance of the game much (swipe through the gallery to see the comparison screenshots). It looks more like a contrast filter has been applied with DXR enabled, and the performance hit is lower than many other DXR games as well.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We're on a bit of an AMD promotional roll, and The Division 2 is another game with AMD branding. We test using DX12, and this is an old enough game that both AMD and Nvidia GPUs appear to have received plenty of optimization work. 1080p is a bit more CPU limited this time, and the 5900X comes in ahead of the 9900K, with the 10900K mostly coming in on top, at least for the Nvidia GPUs. For AMD GPUs, there's a bit more variation at 1080p, with the 6800 XT doing best on the 5900X. That's probably just the margin of error in the testing, though.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5 is one of the oldest games in our test suite, and while it's yet another AMD promoted game, it's DX11 only, and Nvidia GPUs tend to have a slight advantage. It's also very much CPU limited at 1080p and even 1440p on the faster cards, with only 4K ending up with the expected GPU groupings. AMD's new GPUs also top out at a lower average fps, suggesting there are some driver inefficiencies at play.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Another relatively old game, Final Fantasy XIV, is our first Nvidia promoted game — or at least, it uses a few of the GameWorks libraries for graphics effects. This time, AMD's 5900X CPU clearly comes out on top for most of the GPUs, particularly 1080p Minimum fps is also much lower than in other tests, mostly due to the way the standalone benchmark works (lots of scene changes that can cause FPS dips). Anyway, even at maximum detail, the 3060 Ti and every other card easily break 60 fps, making this one of the lighter games in our test suite.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is technically a GPU-agnostic game that's not specifically promoted by AMD or Nvidia, but Forza Horizon 4 definitely favors AMD GPUs. They have higher maximum fps and better minimum fps as well, potentially thanks to the DX12 code. The game also tends to be pretty CPU-limited on the higher GPUs at 1080p and 1440p, with the 5900X and 10900K outperforming the 9900K.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Horizon Zero Dawn came out on PS4 back in 2017 but only arrived for PC this past August. It's based on the same game engine as Death Stranding and uses the DX12 API. Given its console heritage, you might expect this one to favor AMD GPUs a bit, and it does. Or at least, AMD has more consistent fps and fewer oddities.

For example, the 3060 Ti with the 10900K outperforms the 3070 with 5900X and 10900K. We may need to retest (again), but we've run out of time for the initial launch review so we'll just mark this down as another 'questionable' result. (That's why some of these games are expanded coverage and not part of our traditional test suite, which we're working on updating.)

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus was one of the first games with ray tracing support, but we're just using the default ultra preset here. It's an Nvidia promoted game, thanks mostly to the RTX enhancements, though the 3080 does come out ahead of the 6800 XT here. The 3060 Ti does fine up to 1440p, but 4K proves to be a bit much.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is our first Vulkan API result — it supports DX12 as well, but our previous testing showed that Vulkan performs best in most cases. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti again does well up to 1440p, but starts to struggle at 4K. The three CPUs all perform similarly, and the lengthy benchmark sequence tends to vary a bit more than in other games, so we wouldn't worry too much about the 1-2 fps difference between runs.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is another DXR-enabled game that we're testing without ray tracing (but we'll include the RT results below), and it's an Nvidia promoted game thanks to the DXR and DLSS support. There's quite a bit of noise in the charts at 1080p, where the game is mostly CPU limited and the 9900K at least holds back a few of the GPUs. Things settle down at 1440p and 4K, with the 3060 Ti once more coming up a bit short of 60 fps.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade is our other Vulkan API game, and this time it favors Nvidia's GPUs (even though this is an AMD promotional game). Of course, it's mostly academic as all of the cards hit 100 fps or more even at 4K, and everything is in the 200+ fps range at 1080p.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Last but not least, Watch Dogs Legion is our second DXR enabled game for the expanded test suite. This time, we're looking at an Nvidia promoted game, and patches and driver updates have fixed AMD's earlier rendering problems. (At launch, the RX 6800 cards weren't rendering all of the ray tracing effects properly and performed about 40 percent better than the new results shown here.)

With the full DXR rendering now in place, Big Navi doesn't look so hot. In fact, the RTX 3060 Ti basically ties the RX 6800 XT at 1080p and 1440p, and we won't worry much about the 4K results considering nothing is even remotely playable — at least not without DLSS enabled. How does the 3060 Ti with DLSS perform? We'll get to that next.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti — Ray Tracing and DLSS Performance

Given what we've seen so far, it's a safe bet that the RTX 3060 Ti will be about as good as the RTX 2080 Super when it comes to ray tracing performance. We've tested most DXR-capable GPUs from AMD and Nvidia, omitting only the Titan RTX and the non-Super 20-series GPUs.

We've also tested the RTX 3060 Ti with DLSS enabled on the games that support DLSS. That's seven of the ten DXR games, which makes sense as DXR can prove to be a bit much for most of the GPUs running at native resolution. Note that the composite score for the 3060 Ti DLSS does not include results from the other three tests at all, so it's not fully comparable, but it's an interesting data point regardless.

We'll go with the same format as the extended test suite, so 1080p, 1440p, and 4K results are lumped together in each gallery. Swipe to view the additional charts, and as mentioned earlier, all of these tests were run on the Core i9-9900K PC. Again, since Nvidia was the only ray tracing option until last month, most of the games are Nvidia promoted titles. They're also inherently optimized more for Nvidia's hardware.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall, ray tracing continues to be brutally demanding, particularly when using native rendering. On average, the 3060 Ti just barely breaks 60 fps across the test suite at 1080p. It also beats the RX 6800, illustrating quite clearly how much faster Nvidia's ray tracing hardware is compared to Nvidia's Ray Accelerators. At 1440p, even with DLSS enabled, the 3060 Ti can't average 60 fps, though it's still quite a bit faster than the PS5 and Xbox Series X when it comes to ray tracing workloads. And 4K … well, the less said, the better. With DLSS, 4K averages just over 30 fps — though it does boost performance by over 50 percent.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our first DXR 'game' is the 3DMark Port Royal test, which definitely isn't a game. It does use multiple ray tracing techniques, including shadows and reflections, and performance is generally a bit lower than our composite score. Interestingly, AMD's RX 6800 does better in 3DMark than in most other DXR games, though that could be due to UL taking a more agnostic approach to specific GPU optimizations.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Boundary isn't an actual game, at least not yet, but it does use a bunch of ray tracing effects, and it's extremely demanding. Without DLSS, only the 3080 and 3090 can break 60 fps, even at 1080p. With DLSS Quality mode enabled, the RTX 3060 Ti joins those cards. It also basically ties the RX 6800 XT. Based on what we're seeing right now, the actual game will probably need to have DLSS Balanced or DLSS Performance mode enabled to get smooth framerates.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War uses ray tracing effects for shadows, with a higher fidelity (and more demanding) result in the previous Modern Warfare (2019) reboot. The 3060 Ti breaks 60 fps at 1080p native, and DLSS can further improve its performance. At 1440p, DLSS Quality mode still manages a decent 67 fps, and the 3060 Ti continues to lead AMD's options. The 6800 XT does squeak ahead at 4K, probably thanks to its 16GB of memory, but we doubt many people are going to want to play multiplayer Call of Duty at 30 fps.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Control remains our favorite example of what ray tracing can add to a game, thanks to the office environment with lots of vertical mirrored windows. Ray tracing is also used for diffuse lighting and ambient occlusion, and the result is once again the 3060 Ti leading AMD's 6800 XT. DLSS Quality meanwhile improves performance by more than 50 percent, so even 1440p is very playable.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Crysis Remastered uses some funky hybrid of DirectX 11 code with some hacks to get ray tracing working. Our initial look at the ray tracing setting didn't impress us too much (most of the scenes hardly change when disabling the RT setting). Still, it's extremely demanding, particularly at the 'Can It Run Crysis?' setting. There's no DLSS support, but the 3060 Ti does break 60 fps at 1080p, while 1440p is moderately playable, and 4K generally proves to be too much for today's hardware.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We already looked at Dirt 5 with DXR above, but this time we have a few additional GPUs. The game is clearly optimized more for AMD's hardware right now, and the RT effects aren't particularly noteworthy. But then, we could say the same about many of the RT effects. Most people will likely prefer running with higher fps and fewer stutters more than the enhanced visuals.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We didn't even max out the ray tracing options in Fortnite, as it's already brutal — we're basically using medium ray tracing. At 1080p with DLSS Quality, the 3060 can break 60 fps, as can the 3090 (without DLSS). And that's about it. DLSS does nearly double the fps for the 3060 Ti at 1080p (and actually does double it at 1440p and 4K), so the 3080 and 3090 might be able to manage a playable result at 1440p with DLSS enabled. Unless you're just kicking around some creative mode worlds, though, you'll probably want to skip the visuals and go with more competitive high fps settings.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus is pretty old now, and it only supports DLSS 1.0. There are some weird rules about what GPUs can enable DLSS at various resolutions, and you can see that at 1080p – DLSS isn't enabled. It provides a minor bump in performance at 1440p and a larger improvement at 4K, but if you're hoping to run Metro at maxed-out settings and 4K with ray tracing enabled, you pretty much need the 3080 or 3090. Interestingly, the RX 6800 comes out ahead of the 3060 Ti here, perhaps because RT is only used for global illumination.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is another DLSS 1.0 game, and you can't use DLSS at 1080p on the 3060 Ti. DLSS also results in lower minimum fps at 1440p since it adds to the processing time of the scenes and can create a bit of stutter, but it does better at 4K. With only one RT effect in use (shadows), AMD's GPUs again rank higher than in many of the other more complex ray tracing games.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We looked at Watch Dogs Legion in our CPU scaling suite, and here you can see additional GPUs as well as DLSS on the 3060 Ti. The newcomer basically matches AMD's 6800 XT, with DLSS pushing it into the lead. DLSS is also the only way to get above 60 fps with the 3060 Ti. Like Control, there are quite a few vertical reflective surfaces that actually help make the ray tracing effects more noticeable, but the performance hit is still quite steep.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: Power, Temperatures, and Fan Speeds

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The RTX 3060 Ti has a relatively tame power rating of just 200W. Even overclocked with the power limit set at the maximum 110 percent isn't going to be too bad, as that's only around 220W. For these tests, we run Metro Exodus at 1440p ultra, without ray tracing or DLSS. We also use FurMark running at 1600x900 in a window using the stress test mode. We'll look at power, GPU clocks, temperatures, and fan speeds.

We also measured the noise levels of the RTX 3060 Ti from a distance of 15cm. At idle, from that distance, our PC's noise floor is 46.0 dB (or 34 dB from where my head is relative to the case on the floor). After running Metro for 15 minutes, the 3060 Ti FE noise levels were barely above that — 46.9 dB. For reference, that's basically the same result as the 3070, which you'd expect considering the two share the same core design.

Clock speeds, temperatures, fan speeds, and power are all interrelated. Drop the clocks, and you reduce the power and temperature. Raise the fan speed, and you reduce the temperature and maybe even power use, potentially allowing for higher clocks. It's a four-way balancing act, and utilities like EVGA Precision X1 and MSI Afterburner allow you to customize your particular card (within limits).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As we've seen with several other Nvidia GPUs, power use ends up being slightly higher than the official TDP. I don't think anyone will cry foul about a card using 205W instead of 200W, but it's interesting that the 3070 so far is the only Ampere GPU that came in below its official TDP (while gaming). Overclocked, the 3060 Ti actually exceeded the 3070 in power use.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia tends to be quite conservative with its advertised boost clocks, and the RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition proves that yet again. The official boost clock is only 1665 MHz, but during our Metro Exodus test, the GPU averaged 1900 MHz. Overclocking pushed that up to 2070 MHz. FurMark does drop the GPU clock just a bit below the rated boost clock (1623 MHz), but it's higher than the base clock of 1410 MHz. Much as you'd expect, our 150 MHz overclock also translates into a 155 MHz average clock speed increase for FurMark.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Temperatures for the RTX 3060 Ti FE are good as well. Most GPUs can happily run at 70C, and that's basically where the card ends up at stock. Because of the higher fan speeds we applied during overclocking, that actually drops the temperature (but increases the noise levels). Both Metro and FurMark top out at around 69-70C.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Interestingly, the 3060 Ti's fan speeds are slightly higher than the 3070. That could just be variance on the cards and fans, or perhaps more likely, the GA104 silicon in the 3060 Ti was binned and determined to be a better fit for a lower-tier card, with the higher-quality silicon going into the 3070 cards. At stock, the 3060 Ti fans ran at around 1380 RPM in Metro and 1440 RPM in FurMark. Our aggressive fan speed curve for overclocking bumped the RPM up to around 2350. We could certainly tune things better, but this was sufficient for our testing purposes.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition: Impressive Mainstream Appeal

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Now that we've seen the RTX 3070 along with AMD's RX 6800, we have a better feel for the GPU market we're likely to see during the coming year. AMD doesn't have a viable alternative to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti at the $400 price point yet, so for now, this is the undisputed upper mainstream champion. Some might say $400 isn't really a mainstream GPU, but given the sales of previous-gen GTX 1070 and RTX 2060 / 2060 Super cards, there are clearly plenty of people willing to spend that much money on a graphics card. And to be clear, this is a great card for that price.

The RTX 3060 Ti is about 35-40 percent faster than the previous-gen 2060 Super and about 30 percent faster than AMD's RX 5700 XT — and that's without even getting into ray tracing or DLSS support. In ray tracing games, the 3060 Ti lead grows to 40-45 percent over the 2060 Super, and AMD's RX 5000 series doesn't even have the option to try and run DXR games. Even against AMD's new RX 6800, though, the RTX 3060 Ti delivers better overall DXR performance — and can improve by around 30 percent on average for games that support DLSS, using DLSS Quality mode. Plus, Cyberpunk 2077 will launch in about ten days [not that I'm counting, #fanboy] with plenty of ray tracing effects and DLSS 2.0. The RTX 3070 is supposed to be good for 1440p ultra with ray tracing, or 4K ultra without ray tracing, which means the 3060 Ti should be able to handle those settings as well. And thankfully, unlike graphics cards, digital downloads of a game aren't going to sell out.

Which brings us to the problem of supply. We'll be shocked if RTX 3060 Ti doesn't sell out just as fast as the 3070, 3080, 3090, 6800, and 6800 XT. Hell, we've seen people buying used previous-gen cards off eBay for more than their original launch price, which is sad. It's not quite as bad as the GPU shortages during the great cryptocurrency mining craze of 2017, but it's not much better. And hey, Bitcoin is flirting with $20,000 per BTC again, so maybe there's still hope.

Anyway, Nvidia's CEO said Ampere supply likely wouldn't keep up with demand until 2021 . That actually makes plenty of sense, as it takes about 5-6 months from placing an order for a bunch of chips (silicon wafers) to getting shipping graphics cards using those chips. Six months ago, we were right in the midst of the first COVID-10 surge, and there was a lot of uncertainty about the future. In retrospect, Nvidia could have doubled or even tripled its orders and probably been just fine, but I can't imagine what the reaction would have been had someone suggested that back in April! Hindsight, such a lovely thing.

The one potential bright side is that Nvidia should have more RTX 3060 Ti cards than all previous RTX 30-series parts combined. That's just our guess, but when you look at GPU sales, $400 cards sell way units more than $500 and $700 cards. Plus, we'd imagine there are plenty of GA104 chips that can't quite work as a 3070, so hopefully there will be enough to last more than a couple of minutes. (Side note: We've also received more RTX 3060 Ti AIB cards before the launch has even happened than any of the other RTX 30-series cards, which is potentially a good sign.)

If you already have an RTX 2080 Super or even a 2060 Super, there's not much need to upgrade to an RTX 3060 Ti. But if you purchased a GTX 1070 back in 2016 and you're still sitting on it today, you can now double your GPU performance for roughly the same price that the GTX 1070 launched at. Again, assuming you can find one in stock. As for AMD, an RX 6700 XT could be a formidable opponent, particularly in games that don't use ray tracing or DLSS. How long will we have to wait for those cards to arrive, and will AMD ship as many GPUs as Nvidia? After the RX 6800 launch, we're guessing the answer to the second part of that question is no, but we'll probably find out more in early 2021.

Right now, Nvidia just gave a nice boost in performance and features to the $400 market. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a relatively small step down from the RTX 3070, with a larger step down in price. That hits the sweet spot in both price and performance — in fact, out of the current and previous-gen GPUs, it's the best overall card in price to performance ratio (fps per dollar). If you're hoping to upgrade to a new graphics card, the RTX 3060 Ti definitely belongs on your shortlist.

