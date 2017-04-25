Nvidia Offering Three Free VR Games With Its Oculus Rift Bundle

Nvidia has teamed up with Oculus once again to announce a limited time offer of three free VR games with the purchase of a new qualifying Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, 1080, 1070 or 1060 GPU, or desktops and laptop PCs equipped with the aforementioned GPUs, plus an Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers.

Although prices have come down on the GeForce GTX line after the introduction of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, and Oculus dropped the price of its hardware at the beginning of March, it doesn't hurt to add a couple free games as an added incentive to purchase a VR ready bundle.

The VR titles included in the bundle are The Unspoken, Superhot VR, and Wilson’s Heart. Our very own in-house VR aficionado Kevin Carbotte recently went hands-on with both Wilson’s Heart and The Unspoken. He had this to say about Wilson’s Heart:

"Wilson’s Heart" doesn’t have many jump scares, though you may get startled from time to time. The developer put emphasis on creating tense situations without prompting heart attack-inducing scares. The environment has a general ominous feel to it that left shivers running up and down my spine on several occasions. If you like frightening mysteries, "Wilson’s Heart" should be right up your alley.

And of The Unspoken, he noted:

In the world of "The Unspoken," magic is real, although its existence is hidden from most of humanity. Those with magical powers--the spellcasters--“are bound by a code where dueling is everything.” It’s kind of like Fight Club, except the fighters don’t use their fists against each other. They summon magical powers to vanquish their opponents.

Qualifying PC bundles from CyberPower PC, MSI, ASUS, and Alienware, and GPU bundles from Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, and Zotac can be found at Amazon and Newegg.