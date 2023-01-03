Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti Gets Official: RTX 4080 12GB Resurrected for $799

Nvidia "unlaunched" its 12GB RTX 4080 Ti late last year, amidst backlash over its fundamentally different specs than the full-fat RTX 4080, and its $899 price. But after rebadging and repackaging, that card is returning to store shelves on January 5th as the RTX 4070 Ti, with a $799 starting price that's at least slightly easier to stomach.



Announced earlier today at Nvidia's CES keynote kickoff , the full specs of the RTX 4070 Ti have yet to be officially revealed. But just days ago, Nvidia accidentally listed the card on its own site , before pulling it. So we know the card will sport 7,680 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X memory and a boost clock of 2.61 GHz — just like the graphics card formerly known as the 4080 12GB.



For its part, Nvidia has now re-launched a product page for the (opens in new tab) RTX 4070 Ti, where it emphasizes its better-than RTX 3090 Ti performance at not much more than half the power consumption. Sorry to any of the poor souls who bought an RTX 3090 Ti when it was selling for $2,000 or more just 10 months ago! The company says the RTX 4070 Ti idles at 12W, and pulls an average of 226W while gaming, compared to 398W on the RTX 2090 Ti.



Of course, DLSS 3 support also comes along for the ride, which will become much more important as more games launch that support it. According to Nvidia's latest count, DLSS 3 support for existing and upcoming games sits at 50 (opens in new tab). Nvidia also says the 4070 Ti should deliver up to a 70% performance boost over the RTX 3070 Ti in apps like Blender, Unity, and Unreal Engine.

(Image credit: Nvidia)