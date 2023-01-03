Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti Gets Official: RTX 4080 12GB Resurrected for $799

Nvidia "unlaunched" its 12GB RTX 4080 Ti late last year, amidst backlash over its fundamentally different specs than the full-fat RTX 4080, and its $899 price. But after rebadging and repackaging, that card is returning to store shelves on January 5th as the RTX 4070 Ti, with a $799 starting price that's at least slightly easier to stomach.
Announced earlier today at Nvidia's CES keynote kickoff, the full specs of the RTX 4070 Ti have yet to be officially revealed. But just days ago, Nvidia accidentally listed the card on its own site, before pulling it. So we know the card will sport 7,680 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X memory and a boost clock of 2.61 GHz — just like the graphics card formerly known as the 4080 12GB.
For its part, Nvidia has now re-launched a product page for the (opens in new tab) RTX 4070 Ti, where it emphasizes its better-than RTX 3090 Ti performance at not much more than half the power consumption. Sorry to any of the poor souls who bought an RTX 3090 Ti when it was selling for $2,000 or more just 10 months ago! The company says the RTX 4070 Ti idles at 12W, and pulls an average of 226W while gaming, compared to 398W on the RTX 2090 Ti.
Of course, DLSS 3 support also comes along for the ride, which will become much more important as more games launch that support it. According to Nvidia's latest count, DLSS 3 support for existing and upcoming games sits at 50 (opens in new tab). Nvidia also says the 4070 Ti should deliver up to a 70% performance boost over the RTX 3070 Ti in apps like Blender, Unity, and Unreal Engine.
Nvidia has lined up its partners to carry this card's launch, and links to RTX 4070 Ti cards from Asus (opens in new tab), Colorful, Galax, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, Zotac and others. We'll need to test the card to see if it has what it takes to make our Best Graphics Cards page. But even if it performs well at $799, the real question is going to be how many cards will be available at that price, or if the vast majority of models will sell at or above the original $899 asking price of the now re-branded RTX 4080 12GB.
There's also still the question of how the RTX 4070 Ti performs without DLSS 3, which is a big part of the "faster than 3090 Ti" story so far. While 50 released and upcoming games might feature support for the new frame doubling technology, it's not without critics and at times creates artifacts. We also tested Portal RTX and found that, as expected, you need a base performance well above 30 fps before Frame Generation kicks in if you don't want a game to feel sluggish.
$799 might be more palatable than the $899 price originally announced for the RTX 4080 12GB, but it's also $200 more than the starting price for the outgoing RTX 3070 Ti. The Ada Lovelace architecture has plenty of new features, and we should see a big jump in performance relative to the old 3070 Ti — and 50% more memory will be beneficial as well, even if it sits on a 192-bit interface, as the larger L2 cache size comes into play. Still, it's sad to see such a massive increase in generational pricing.
I will have to pass this GPU generation once more due to cost.
I also feel less of a need to upgrade GPU anymore. With so many games that run on a potato, and so many indie games, I have less and less need for an expensive GPU.
Nvidia has been hard at work trying to convince people to get excited about the RTX raytracing stuff, but a reflective puddle of water does nothing for me.
When I look at games on Steam, there are few games and few AAA titles that do require a high-end GPU, most games run fine on a 1060 in 1080p.
And if you go in the other direction with the 4070 TI taking inflation into account that also is not a terrible deal if it performs about the same as an rtx 3090/3090ti.
There's no written rule in the universe that says you have to be 30% faster every generation.
Personally, I've waited for so long that I can easily wait another year or so for the pricing (not to mention, supply) to come down to earth. It's not even that I can't afford it. It's just I'd rather not waste my money or something that's not worth the price. You'd be surprised how much useful stuff you can buy once you stop wasting an unnecessary hundred or two on your every major purchase.
12GB of memory on a 192-bit bus using a <300mm2 die doesn't describe the RTX 3070 Ti, or even the 3060 Ti. That describes the RTX 3060.
Even if this GPU were a RTX 4070. A ~$500 pricing tier is still beyond optimistic, IMHO.
There are a few issues with this statement.
TDP is worst case scenario, how often are you running your GPU at 100%? Pretty rare, even when gaming. So unless you are training AI models, you will not hit 285 watts an hour.
The 980 Ti and 780 Ti were 250 watts TDP and was considered reasonable for the performance at the time of release.
Nothing that pushes 4K at decent frame rates is under 200 watts TDP. If your not interested in 4K gaming then there is no reason to buy 4070 Ti, or any other high end GPU released in the last 2 years to worry about the power draw.
How is this relevant today. What does it matter what a 980Ti used back then. Who cares.
Today, in the UK, some people spend half their income on just electricity and heating.
But even in better off families, people play close attention to their electric bill. This includes computer usage.
If Nvidia, AMD and Intel want to keep selling CPU and GPU in half the world where electricity prices have skyrocketed, they better do something about their out of control power usage.
This is what happened with electricity prices:
The 4080 is a better bargain compared to what, exactly? And by what standard?
No part of either the 4080 nor the 3090 has ever been a bargain, by any standard.
Maybe the RTX 4080 would have looked like a better deal if it cost $1,200 two years ago and competed with the RTX 3090 during peak crypto, but it's not 2 years ago, anymore.
A 20MHz intel i386 cost $599 in 1985 ($1660 with inflation). Does that mean buying a modern Core i3 would be a great bargain at $100,000 because it performs 1,000x better at only 60x the price? That's not how the generational improvement of technology, works.
Not that any of this crap matters, because there aren't any games that require anything higher than an RTX 2060. Humans are physically incapable of perceiving the difference between 8K240Hz Ultra and 4K120Hz High, so what even is the point? Where entering into the $20,000 solid-gold Audiophile-grade power-cable of pointless GPU snobbery. There are no good new games out; Ray Tracing is dead tech. Who cares, anymore, man?
Games take 3 years to develop, people went back to work 6 months ago. I'll check back in another 2.5 years/