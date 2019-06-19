Put Your CPU Under Water for $120

(Image credit: NZXT)

Cooling your processor is important if you want it to perform at its best or if you're starting to dip your feet into overclocking. The NZXT Kraken X62 can be your new best friend for $119.98, 25% off its normal asking price.

The NZXT Kraken X62 is a 280mm all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling system that can get the job done and look good in the process. Although marketed as a 280mm cooler, the Kraken X62's radiator measures 315 x 143 x 30mm, so make sure your PC case has the clearance space before pulling the trigger. The included NZXT Aer P140 cooling fans are 26mm thick, so take that into consideration too.

The NZXT Aer P140 are 140mm fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fans that have been optimized for cooling radiators. They operate at 500-1,800 RPM with a fan noise level of 21-38dBA. According to NZXT's specifications, the Aer P140 delivers a maximum airflow of 98.17 CFM and air pressure of 2.71mm-H2O. The Aer P140 is rated with a very generous life expectancy of 60,000 hours or six years.

The NZXT Kraken X62 cools your CPU with a newly engineered water pump that operates with a pump speed of 1,600-2,800 RPM. It features a cool design with customizable RGB lighting that you can alter with NZXT's included CAM software.

The Kraken X62 comes with mounting hardware for a wide range of Intel and AMD CPU sockets. On the Intel side, the Kraken X62 is compatible with the LGA 115x, LGA 1366, LGA 2011(-3) and LGA 2066 sockets. On the AMD side, the cooler works on the TR4, AM4, FM2(+), FM1, AM3(+) and AM2(+) sockets.

Is This the Deal for You?

