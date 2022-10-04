Pick up 20TB of External Storage for $386: Real Deals

Today we have some great deals on storage and PC components, which include some large storage options and even a discounted gaming laptop.

Back up your data - all of it, on this massive 20TB Western Digital Elements HDD for $386 (opens in new tab). This external drive will come in handy for not just backing up your data, but also transporting it.

If you're looking to build a low-cost rig, then have a look at this B550 board from ASRock for $94 (opens in new tab). The B550 Phantom gaming 4/ac has compatibility with three generations of AMD processors and is an excellent option for a cheaper AM4 build.

Not the biggest of SSDs, but with PNY's CS900 120GB SSD at only $15 (opens in new tab), this small drive would be a good replacement boot drive for a slower 5,400-rpm drive in an old laptop.

(opens in new tab) WD 20TB Elements Desktop External HDD: was $499, now $386 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get your hand on 20TBs of storage with this USB 3.0 external disk drive from Western Digital. Ideal for backing up huge chunks of data.

(opens in new tab) ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac: was $124, now $94 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Grab yourself an AM4 socket B550 from ASRock for a great price. This ATX mobo comes with support for 5000/4000/3000-series CPUs and DDR4 RAM

(opens in new tab) PNY CS900 120GB SSD: was $29, now $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ideal for a boot drive for an old laptop or PC upgrade this small 120GB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA III SSD is a bargain at this price. The CS900 offers speeds up to 515 MB/s read and 490 MB/s write.

(opens in new tab) XPG SX8100 PCIe Gen 3 4TB: was $699, now $349 at B&H (opens in new tab)

This 4TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD features a massive 4TB of storage. It has read/write speeds as high as 3500/3000 MB/s and is ideal if you are looking for more storage but have limited M.2 slots on your motherboard.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3060): was $1,599, now $1,199 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

The Nitro 5 comes equipped with a Core-i7 11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3060.

