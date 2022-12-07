Pick up a Shure SM7B XLR Microphone With $40 Off: Real Deals

If you've listened to a podcast or watched a Twitch stream you very well may have seen or heard the broadcaster using the Shure SM7B XLR microphone. It's a very popular choice for many streaming setups and is a fairly premium product commanding a high price, which is why it's always good to highlight when a saving can be made. The Shure SM7B is available for $359 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which saves $40 off of its usual asking price when checked on the Camelizer.

If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that won't break the bank, then this deal featuring the MSI Katana GF66 could be the one for you. With the top-tier Intel Core i9 12900H CPU and Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti, this laptop is more than capable of playing all of the latest games on very high settings. You can pick up the MSI Katana GF66 for $1,249 at Walmart (opens in new tab).

Building a new computer? If you're considering going on the AM5 platform then you can get the latest AMD Ryzen 5 7600X for just $239 at Newegg (opens in new tab) when using the promo code DLCBZ647B. See our review of the Ryzen 5 7600X (opens in new tab) for more information.

More great Real Deals below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Shure SM7B XLR Studio Mic: was $399, now $359 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to upgrade your podcast or streaming setup with an XLR microphone then the Shure SM7B is one of the most popular picks for a professional-sounding broadcast. You can currently save around $40 off of its usual asking price.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 (12900H/3070 Ti): was $1,899, now $1,249 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a great reduction on what is a powerful gaming laptop. With an Intel Core i9 12900H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, the GF66 also comes with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: was $299, now $239 at Newegg with promo code (opens in new tab)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a 5nm CPU running 6-cores at 4.7GHz. This chip uses the Socket AM5 platform. Currently, you can save $10 on this CPU.

(opens in new tab) XPG 32GB Lancer RGB DDR5 (6000MHz): was $329, now $189 at B&H (opens in new tab)

This fast DDR5 RAM supports XMP 3.0 and has a Cas latency of CL40 with speeds of PC5-48000 (6000 MHz) for superfast performance in your rig.

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate: was $149, now $59 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Razer Viper Ultimate is an ultralight wireless optical gaming mouse that comes with a charging dock for quick charging its battery. With 8 buttons and a 20K DPI sensor and a weight of 74 grams, this ergonomic mouse is a popular gaming pick.

Looking for more deals?