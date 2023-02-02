Pick up an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X for Only $298: Real Deals

Now would be a good time to jump on the AM5 train and upgrade to AMD's latest platform now that many components are becoming a lot cheaper and more accessible. AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X is down to $298 (opens in new tab) thanks to a coupon deal at Amazon. Also, a purchase of any 7000-series CPU lets you grab a free copy of the new Star Wars Jedi Survivor game when it releases.

The price of the Arc A750 has recently dropped $40 to $249 to help make the card a more attractive proposition compared to its competition. So you can pick up the Arc A750 for $249 at Newegg (opens in new tab). Take a look at our best GPUs for gaming (opens in new tab) or our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) for details on this graphics card and others.

Another AMD chip, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, is $178 (opens in new tab) on Amazon with the help of a coupon. This AM4-based CPU is a bargain at this price and you can also get a free copy of Company of Heroes 3 (worth $59) with your purchase.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU: now $298 at Amazon with coupon (opens in new tab) (was $449) + Free game Jedi Survivor

Grab a bargain on AMD's latest Ryzen 7 7700X CPU. This eight-core processor has 16-threads and is based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture. With an 80MB cache and a boost clock of 5.4GHz, this CPU is excellent for productivity work or gaming. You will need a socket AM5 motherboard to use this processor.

(opens in new tab) Intel Arc A750 GPU: now $249 at Newegg (opens in new tab) + 2 free games

The Arc A750 from Intel has a core clock speed of 2050MHz and uses 8GBs of GDDR6 VRAM on a 256-bit memory bus.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU: now $178 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon applied (was $299) + Free game Company of Heroes

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering at $178, particularly for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. And if you like gaming then you can also get a free copy of Company of Heroes worth $59.

(opens in new tab) G.SKILL Flare X5 Series AMD EXPO 32GB (DDR5 6000) RAM: now $136 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $147)

These are 2 x sticks of 16GB RAM for a combined 32GB. The CAS latency is 36 with timings of 36-36-36-96 and a voltage of 1.35V.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: now $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $149)

This fully RGB keyboard from Logitech uses GX blue clicky switches with tactile feedback and RGB backlighting that syncs with Logitech's proprietary LightSync software. The keyboard is full-sized with an aluminum upper for strength and good looks.

