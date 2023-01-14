Pick up an AMD Ryzen 7700X for $342: Real Deals

AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X is one of the first batch of AM5 CPUs from AMD. They've been released for a few months now, and you can find more details about these CPUs on our CPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) page. Right now you can get hold of a Ryzen 7 7700 for $342 from B&H Photo (opens in new tab) and upgrade to the latest AM5 platform. Check to see if it's one of the best CPUs for gaming (opens in new tab).

Currently, you can use code VGAEXCGBJZ284 to get $20 off of a Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 6750 XT, making it $399 (opens in new tab) from Newegg. Check out our review of the 6750XT (opens in new tab) for details on how it performs whilst gaming.

Another fantastic bang-for-the-buck CPU - Intel's Core i5-12400F is reduced to $158 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. This Alder Lake six-core 12-thread chip is perfect for a budget gaming PC and paired with a decent GPU will make part of a competent gaming rig. See our review of the Core i5-12400F (opens in new tab) and why we think it's a great gaming CPU.

Don't forget to scroll down the page and look at our other great Real Deals on offer today.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: now $342 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $399)

AMD's new eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 CPU has a base clock of 4.5 GHz and the ability to boost up to 5.4 GHz, it will chew through game frame rates and tough threaded applications with equal ease.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 6750 XT: now $399 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $449)

With 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM running on a 192-Bit memory bus and 2560 stream processors, this card is more than capable of running the latest games. Use code VGAEXCGBJZ284 for $20 off.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-12400F: now $158 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $179)

This CPU remains the best value for gaming-specific machines. The Core i5-14000F has six P-cores that support hyper-threading and operates at a 2.5 GHz base clock with the ability to boost to 4.4 GHz. This model comes without an integrated GPU, saving you about $20.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech Radeon RX 6700 XT: now $354 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $369)

With 2560 stream processors and a boost clock of 2620MHz the RX 6700 XT is a great mid-range GPU. See our GPU Hierarchy for an idea of how it compares to other graphics cards. Get $15 off with code SSCNA336.

(opens in new tab) Kingston FURY Impact 32GB 3200MHz DDR4: now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $131)

Compatible with Intel or Ryzen systems, these 32GB sticks of DDR4 RAM have a Cas Latency of 20 and a speed of 3200MHz as well as XMP.

Looking for more deals?