Pick Up The WD Black SN850 2TB M.2 SSD for $180 in This Prime Day Deal

Good, fast, storage on a gaming PC is an essential component in the best gaming PC builds. In this time of digital downloads, we are always running out of space to store our games. The usual price for this super-fast SSD is around the $240 mark so this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) price is superb. You can grab the 2TB WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD offer at Amazon for only $180 (opens in new tab). According to the Camelizer's price history, this is the cheapest this drive has been and it's an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) Western Digital WD Black SN850 2TB: was $240, now $180 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Western Digital WD Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 7000 / 5300 MBps. This PCIe Gen4 drive has a whopping 2TB of space which can hold a load of your games collection.

The Western Digital Black SN850 2TB SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor which is suitable for almost every PC build. The SN850 uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface which helps this Gen4 SSD reach read/write speeds of 7000/5300MB/s respectively. We reviewed the WD Black SN850 (opens in new tab) and picked it as one of the best SSDs (opens in new tab) due to its great performance.

As a plus point, the SN850 is also certified by Sony for use in its PlayStation 5 console as extra internal storage. You may want to purchase a 3rd party heatsink for this use though as thermal throttling could be an issue in a closed confined space such as a PS5. There is an alternate WD SN850 with a heatsink for $197 (opens in new tab), but this configuration is, unfortunately, more expensive.

