PNY Readies DDR5-4800 Gaming RAM For Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

PNY has announced that its next-generation XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 memory kit will be ready for Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. While we've already seen Alder Lake chips with DDR5-4800 benchmarks, this is the first time that a company has confirmed that Alder Lake will arrive with DDR5 support.

The manufacturer stated in its press release that "with the Intel Alder Lake CPU launching late 2021, Intel’s CPUs will be the first to support the DDR5 standard, but with growing support from other CPU manufactures, DDR5 will likely overtake DDR4 in popularity by 2023."

As with any DDR5 memory, XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 memory modules will operate at 1.1V and come equipped with on-die single error correction (SEC) ECC support as well as built-in PMIC (Power Management IC) and a voltage regulator module (VRM) that aims to improve overclocking and voltage tweaking.

PNY didn't reveal the specifications for the memory, but did confirm that the memory modules will start at 16GB a piece. Assuming that it's a dual-channel memory kit, we're looking at a total capacity of 32GB (2x16GB). The CAS Latency (CL) could be 34, 40 or 42 clocks, depending on the bin.

Barring any mishaps, PNY expects to have its XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 memory available for compatibility testing in the third quarter of this year. Consequently, mass production will potentially commence in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, Alder Lake is rumored to arrive late 2021 or early 2022 so PNY's XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 memory should debut in time to accompany Intel's launch.