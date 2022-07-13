Acer Predator Orion 3000 Core i7 RTX 3070 PC Lowers to $1444 at Amazon

Today for Amazon Prime Day, the Predator Orion 3000 gaming PC (opens in new tab) is available at its lowest price ever. It has a recommended price of $1699 but right now is discounted to $1444, its lowest price ever.

This gaming PC comes with everything you need to get started short of a monitor and a game to play. Users get a completely assembled gaming rig along with a Predator RGB Gaming Keyboard and a Predator RGB Gaming Mouse.

(opens in new tab) Predator Orion 3000: was $1699, now $1444 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It’s powered by an Intel i7-11700F processor which has 8 cores and is capable of reaching speeds as high as 4.9 GHz. If that’s not enough, its graphics are supported by a GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card—a top-of-the-line powerhouse for modern gaming graphics.

For storage, there's both a 1 TB HDD and a 512 GB internal SSD. The system also comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200, which can be expanded to 64GB.

As far as network connectivity goes, there's an Ethernet port along with 802.11ax wireless support. The system also has Bluetooth 5.2 support for connecting external peripherals and 7 USB ports, including 5 USB Type-A and 2 USB Type-C ports. In addition, a DisplayPort is available for video output. This rig also comes with Windows 11 Home 64-bit pre-installed.

Visit the Acer Predator Orion 3000 (opens in new tab) product page on Amazon for purchase options.

More Prime Day Deals