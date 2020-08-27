Fully-Loaded Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB) Starter Kit Now $86

From bread making to flight simming, quarantine is pushing plenty of us to try new hobbies, which is why we feel like it’s a perfect opportunity to convert as many people as we can to the gospel of Raspberry Pi. That’s why we’re recommending Amazon’s current deal on the LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit, which gives you everything you need to start doing your very own Raspberry Pi projects for $86.23 (down from $114.97).



This kit includes all the components a Raspberry Pi beginner will want, including a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4, a case, a 64GB SanDisk microSD card preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS, a card reader for your microSD card, a power supply with an included on/off switch, a fan with a screwdriver, 3 copper heat sinks and 2 Micro HDMI cables. Given that a Raspberry Pi 4 alone usually runs around $55 and a case and 64GB microSD card will together usually add close to $30 to that price tag, being able to snag all these extras on top of those basics is a good opportunity.



The LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter kit is a combo pack that includes a 4GB Raspberry Pi 4, a 64GB SanDiskmicroSD card with Raspian preloaded, a microSD card reader, a power supply with an included on/off switch, a fan and screwdriver, 3 copper heat sinks and 2 Micro HDMI cables.



You can use Raspberry Pis to build plenty of useful and fun peripherals and robots, like a card shuffler, cocktail maker and remote car starter. It might not taste as good as sourdough (despite the name), but learning how to build with a Raspberry Pi can be just as creative and fun.