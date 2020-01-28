Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Drops to $45: All-Time Low Price for Clicky Gaming Keyboard

(Image credit: Razer)

If you're in the market for a new mechanical gaming keyboard but are on a budget, you might want to consider Razer's BlackWidow Ultimate. The version with the mechanical green switches is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon, ready to be yours for just $46. With this tactile and clicky keyboard at its lowest price ever, it's one of today's best tech deals.

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate: was $110, now $46 @ Amazon.

With water and dust resistance, tactile and clicky green mechanical switches and per-key addressable green backlighting, this is a great gaming keyboard for those who don't value RGB. It's currently selling for its lowest price yet.



The keyboard's uses Razer-brand mechanical green switches, which are made by Kailh (though calling them Kailh switches isn't accurate). Nowadays, they're known to perform comparably if not just as well the famous Cherry MX-brand switches while costing much less.

Razer's BlackWidow Ultimate doesn't come with RGB lighting, sticking only to the Razer green color. You can program a handful of effects, however, as each key is individually addressable. This keyboard also comes with 10-key rollover, certified water and dust resistance and a 1,000 Hz polling rate, meaning it offers a lot for a relatively small outlay.