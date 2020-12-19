Razer Blade Pro 17 VR Gaming Laptop Drops to $2099

Professional gaming equipment often comes with pro-level prices. But this deal on the Razer Blade Pro 17 is one of the few exceptions you'll find this holiday. We reviewed this VR-ready gaming laptop back in 2019 and appreciated its modest design, battery life and overall performance. While the 1080p display is somewhat lacking, today's discount more than makes up for it.

If you want to shop around, check out our list of best laptop deals for more offers and discounts on pre-built machines. We also have a page dedicated exclusively to the best deals on tech we can find this holiday and update it daily.

Razer Blade Pro 17: was $3199, now $2099 at Adorama

This laptop is typically priced around $3199 but Adorama has it listed with a discount of more than $1000.View Deal

The screen measures 17.3-inches across and has an FHD resolution. As we noted in the review, the quality here is somewhat lacking but it does have a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz.

Inside, you'll find an Intel Core i7-9750H processor with a base operating speed of 2.6GHz. It ships with 16GB of RAM and has a 512GB internal SSD. This size might be limiting for some gamers. Another model is available with a 1TB SSD instead.

Visit the Razer Blade Pro 17 product page at Adorama for more specs, details and checkout options.