Get $20 off the Razer Orochi Ultra Portable Gaming Mouse

Getting the best gaming mouse is essential for peak performance, but most of them sport questionable portability. That is why we’re big fans of this deal, which gives you a great saving on Razer’s mini-but-mighty clicker.

At Walmart, the Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse is $20 off — taking the price down to jst $49 for a limited time only.

Razer Orochi V2: was $69, now $49 at Walmart

Ultra lightweight at under 60g and ultra portable, Razer has packed this small mouse with its second generation mechanical light switches, a 5G 18K DPI optical sensor and up to 950 hours battery life.View Deal

There’s a lot to love about this mouse, as you can read in our Razer Orochi V2 review . The featherweight shell gives it a smooth gliding performance across any surface, while maintaining a premium textured feel.

Not only that, but you’re not limited to a USB dongle for connection, as you will find a second mode for bluetooth connectivity as well. Plus, for ultimate convenience, you require just one AA or AAA battery in this unique hybrid battery slot.

So, if you’ve been waiting for a gaming mouse to use while you’re out and about, this is the deal for you.