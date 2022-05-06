RTX 3090 and Core i7-12700K Bundle for Just £1,799: Real Deals

Today we have a great deal on a PC combo bundle that includes an extremely powerful Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card and Intel's fantastic 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU the Core i7-12700K selling for £1,799. It's an expensive outlay, but if you look at prices of just the 12700K costing around £400, then that puts the Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GameRock edition GPU at £1,399 which is the MSRP of a Founders Edition RTX 3090 from Nvidia. AIB cards are nearly always more expensive than the MSRP so we're looking at a good deal on the GPU in this bundle.

The Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GameRock GPU comes with 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, 10496 Cuda cores, and a base chip clock speed of 1395MHz with the ability to boost to 1740MHz. This is a triple-slot card so it will need a nice large case to accommodate its size and leave plenty of room for cooling. It's also recommended your power supply is an 850W PSU so that there is enough power for your entire system.

Intel's Core i7-12700K CPU wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of eight performance cores and four efficiency cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5GHz and is one of the best CPUs for gaming and productivity tasks.

This bundle would be a great start to putting together a very powerful gaming rig or productivity PC, but these are top-of-the-line components so even with the discounted price they are a heavy hit on the wallet. It is nice to see GPU prices at MSRP or dipping just below, but with news of possible new supply issues and chip shortages, it's fingers-crossed that this trend continues.