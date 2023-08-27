Radeon RX 6750 GRE Could Just Be An Overclocked RX 6700

AMD is reportedly prepping yet another 'GRE'-badged graphics card, but this time, it will belong to its outgoing Radeon RX 6000 series. Suppose the information from Hoang Anh Phu, a PC hardware leaker, is accurate. In that case, AMD's Radeon RX 6750 GRE carries the Navi 22 graphics processor from Radeon RX 6700, albeit with higher clocks, to compete with the best graphics cards.

AMD's Radeon RX 6750 GRE is essentially a version of the Radeon RX 6700 with 2,304 stream processors running at a high frequency (i.e., higher than 2,450 MHz recommended by AMD for the Radeon RX 6700) and featuring 10 GB of GDDR6 memory mated to the GPU using a 160-bit memory interface, the leaker asserts. For now, the actual Radeon RX 6700 GRE clocks are unknown, but if they are high enough, the product could offer an appreciable compute horsepower over the regular Radeon RX 6700.

The Radeon RX 6750 GRE likely has the same memory subsystem as the Radeon RX 6700. The Radeon RX 6700 XT has 12 GB of memory connected to the graphics processor using a 192-bit interface and features a peak bandwidth of 432 GB/s. By contrast, the Radeon RX 6700 features a peak DRAM bandwidth of 384 GB/s. It's uncertain if the Radeon RX 6750 GRE will have faster memory.

Boosting GPU performance while cutting down memory bus may seem a bit illogical, but this is not something we have not seen before. ATI Technologies, which is now known as AMD's Radeon Technologies Group, had Radeon 9500 Pro and Radeon 9500 XT back in 2002; the former featured eight-pixel shader pipelines and a 128-bit memory interface, whereas the latter boasted a 256-bit memory bus albeit only four-pixel shader pipelines.

We have no idea about the price or availability timeframe of AMD's alleged Radeon RX 6750 GRE. In fact, given that we are dealing with unofficial information, we would take it with a grain of salt in general. Furthermore, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE may be released in select countries for system integrators, so it will be hard to get it in retail.