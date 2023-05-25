Ryzen 7900X3D Hits Lowest Price Ever, Includes 'Jedi: Survivor'

AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D gaming champion is on sale for just $500 on Newegg right now. The deal comes by way of a $90 promo code, dropping the 7900X3D's price from $589.99 to $499.99. On top of this, the CPU still comes with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, offering gamers an additional $70 in savings.



To get this incredible deal, all you need to do is enter the promo code MDSCS2343 during checkout.

Ryzen 9 7900X3D now $499.99 at Newegg, was $589.99

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is one of the best CPUs for gaming, offering blisteringly high frame rates with the integration of AMD's second-generation 3D-VCache technology. In our charts, the 12-core chip was right behind its more potent 8-core and 16-core brethren, hitting 212 fps overall at 1080P. Despite its third place position, it's still faster than all of Intel's best CPUs, including the Core i9-13900K.

The full CPU specs include 12 cores, 24 threads, 4.4 GHz base clock, 5.6 GHz boost clock, and 140MB of cache combining the 12MB of L2 cache and 128MB of L3 cache. The addition of AMD's 3D-VCache technology doubles the 7900X3D's L3 cache capacity from 64MB to 128 MB. The chip comes with a 120W TDP rating, however, in our review we found the chip consumes less than 100W under a full multi-threaded workload, making this chip one of the most efficient high-core count CPUs on the market.

For $500, the 7900X3D is arguably one of the best Ryzen 7000 series CPUs for power users who want to game and enjoy the productivity prowess a multi-threaded 12-core Zen 4 CPU can offer. At this price, the CPU is just $50 more than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and offers nearly equal gaming performance with four more cores and eight more threads.