Samsung 860 EVO SSD Now $68 for 500GB, $127 for 1TB

There are a ton of SSDs from many different brands on sale this holiday season, but among mainstream drives, Samsung EVOs are likely the most popular, because of their fast speeds and excellent build quality. Right now, you can get the 500GB capacity of the Samsung 860 EVO for just $65.99 on Newegg's ebay channel. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the 500GB model, undercutting Amazon's sale price of $72 by $6.

If you want a higher capacity, you can snag the 1TB model of the 860 EVO for just $127 on Amazon.

It's easy to get hyped for deals, but we know these SSDs because we reviewed them. They have a high endurance rating and strong performance. Some might have considered the EVO to be too expensive, but that's not much of a criticism with this sale.

If you're looking for a SATA 2.5-inch drive, this is a bargain. People know the Samsung EVO series by name for a reason. (And maybe you'll never want to use a hard drive again.)

More Holiday Deals Coverage