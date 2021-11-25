Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB, 2TB SSDs Hit All-Time Low Prices

Samsung's SSDs are the gold standard for performance and reliability and, that's why, for many folks only a Samsung will do. One of the best NVMe SSDs on the market, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus provides excellent performance whether you're copying files, loading game levels or opening your favorite apps. It's significantly faster than budget drives like the Intel 660p or WD Blue SN550 while still being much more affordable than high-end, PCIe 4.0 drives like the Samsung 980 Pro.

Now, in time for the Black Friday deals season, you can get both the 1TB and 2TB capacities of the Samsung 970 EVO Plus at all-time low prices. Amazon.com has the 2TB capacity for $199 and the 1TB model for just $119. You can also find these drives at Newegg where there's a limited-time promo code (BCMAY22452) that takes another $10 off the 1TB model.

Now at an all-time low price, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB offers reads and writes of 3,500 and 3,30 MBps with random reads and writes of 620,000 and 560,000 IOPS. It has 2GB of DRAM cache and a rated endurance of 1,200 TBW.

This popular, Editor's Choice NVMe SSD is at an all-time low price. The Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB capacity promises 3,500 MBps reads and 3,300 MBps writes, along with 600 TBW of endurance.

Newegg has the EVO Plus 1TB for the same $119 you'll find it at elsewhere, but at the time of publishing, there was a limited-time code of BCMAY22452 that took another $10 off, making it $109.

When we published our Samsung 970 EVO Plus review, we were blown away by just how much performance Samsung was able to wring out of its 9x-layer V-NAND TLC. The 2TB capacity returned a higher file copy speed in a 50GB DiskBench test than even Intel's Optane 905P drive. It was also significantly more power-efficient than all of its competitors, providing 217 MBps per watt.

The 1TB capacity of the Samsung EVO 970 Plus was equally impressive on our tests, loading a level of the game Final Fantasy XIV in just 19.9 seconds. That's better than competitors like the WD Black SN970 and Intel 660p.

This is a Samsung drive so it comes with an excellent pedigree of quality and reliability, along with the ability to use Samsung's free utilities. Samsung provides an optional driver that promises improved performance, along with its Magician utility and its Data Migration app.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus Specs

Product Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB Capacity (User / Raw) 1000GB / 1024GB 2000GB / 2048GB Form Factor M.2 2280 Single-Sided M.2 2280 Single-Sided Interface / Protocol PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3 PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3 Controller Samsung Phoenix Samsung Phoenix DRAM 1GB Samsung LPDDR4 2GB Samsung LPDDR4 Memory Samsung 9x-layer V-NAND TLC Samsung 9x-layer V-NAND TLC Sequential Read 3,500 MB/s 3,500 MB/s Sequential Write 3,300 MB/s 3,300 MB/s Random Read 600,000 IOPS 620,000 IOPS Random Write 550,000 IOPS 560,000 IOPS Encryption Class 0 (256-bit FDE), TCG Opal 2.0, Microsoft eDrive Class 0 (256-bit FDE), TCG Opal 2.0, Microsoft eDrive Endurance 600 TBW 1,200 TBW Part Number MZ-V7S1T0 MZ-V7S2T0 Warranty 5-Years 5-Years

