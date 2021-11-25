Trending

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB, 2TB SSDs Hit All-Time Low Prices

By

Popular NVMe SSDs are cheaper than ever.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Samsung's SSDs are the gold standard for performance and reliability and, that's why, for many folks only a Samsung will do. One of the best NVMe SSDs on the market, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus provides excellent performance whether you're copying files, loading game levels or opening your favorite apps. It's significantly faster than budget drives like the Intel 660p or WD Blue SN550 while still being much more affordable than high-end, PCIe 4.0 drives like the Samsung 980 Pro.

Now, in time for the Black Friday deals season, you can get both the 1TB and 2TB capacities of the Samsung 970 EVO Plus at all-time low prices. Amazon.com has the 2TB capacity for $199 and the 1TB model for just $119. You can also find these drives at Newegg where there's a limited-time promo code (BCMAY22452) that takes another $10 off the 1TB model.

When we published our Samsung 970 EVO Plus review, we were blown away by just how much performance Samsung was able to wring out of its 9x-layer V-NAND TLC. The 2TB capacity returned a higher file copy speed in a 50GB DiskBench test than even Intel's Optane 905P drive. It was also significantly more power-efficient than all of its competitors, providing 217 MBps per watt.

The 1TB capacity of the Samsung EVO 970 Plus was equally impressive on our tests, loading a level of the game Final Fantasy XIV in just 19.9 seconds. That's better than competitors like the WD Black SN970 and Intel 660p.

This is a Samsung drive so it comes with an excellent pedigree of quality and reliability, along with the ability to use Samsung's free utilities. Samsung provides an optional driver that promises improved performance, along with its Magician utility and its Data Migration app.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus Specs

ProductSamsung 970 EVO Plus 1TBSamsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB
Capacity (User / Raw)1000GB / 1024GB2000GB / 2048GB
Form FactorM.2 2280 Single-SidedM.2 2280 Single-Sided
Interface / ProtocolPCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3
ControllerSamsung PhoenixSamsung Phoenix
DRAM1GB Samsung LPDDR42GB Samsung LPDDR4
MemorySamsung 9x-layer V-NAND TLCSamsung 9x-layer V-NAND TLC
Sequential Read3,500 MB/s3,500 MB/s
Sequential Write3,300 MB/s3,300 MB/s
Random Read600,000 IOPS620,000 IOPS
Random Write550,000 IOPS560,000 IOPS
EncryptionClass 0 (256-bit FDE), TCG Opal 2.0, Microsoft eDriveClass 0 (256-bit FDE), TCG Opal 2.0, Microsoft eDrive
Endurance600 TBW1,200 TBW
Part NumberMZ-V7S1T0MZ-V7S2T0
Warranty5-Years5-Years

  • Math Geek
    nice i got a 2 tb one a couple months ago for $250 and was very happy.

    $229 is even a sweeter deal for a great drive.
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    Sadly you have to say that Samsung WAS the gold standard, but numerous reviews over the last couple of years by TomsHardware has shown that the competition has not only caught Samsung in terms of performance and endurance, but they are often priced less expensively.

    That being said the 970 Evo Plus 2TB right now at $199.99 is only $15 more than I paid for my Intel 660p 2TB 2 years ago...
  • BILL1957
    What I thought was the killer BF ssd deal was the Samsung 980 Pro 4.0 2tb drive for only $279.
    I have never seen this drive at that price point before.
