Samsung 980 Pro Deal: Top-Rated SSD Hits Record Low Price

The 2TB Samsung 980 Pro has long been our top recommendation on our list of Best SSDs, with our only reservation being the premium pricing that's befitting of the best SSD on the market. However, now you can pick up the 2TB 980 Pro for $279 during Black Friday, an all-time low price for an SSD that typically retails for around $380.



Samsung seemed late to the PCIe 4.0 SSD party, but as you can see in our Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD Review, it arrived with a new controller and flash that set the new standard for consumer M.2 NVMe SSDs.



Paired with Samsung's latest V-NAND flash, the 980 Pro delivers a chart-topping 7 GB/s of both sequential read and write performance. It's even more impressive in the random workloads that quantify how fast an SSD is in daily use, blasting out an impressive one million random read/write IOPS.



Notably, the 980 Pro comes in different capacities, like 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB, but the smaller models aren't as fast as this 2TB revision.

The Samsung 980 Pro comes in the M.2 form factor and features a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection. In addition, the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro comes with a five-year warranty and can absorb 1,200 terabytes of data over its warranty period, which is more than enough endurance for most users. The drive also comes with AES 256-bit encryption for the security-conscious.



Samsung also includes access to its Data Migration software, simplifying copying over your existing drive to the 980 Pro, and the Magician software that makes SSD management a snap. You can also leverage the company's custom NVMe driver that unlocks an extra bit of performance.

Product 980 PRO 2TB Pricing $429.99 Capacity (User / Raw) 2000GB / 2048GB Form Factor M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3c Controller Samsung Elpis DRAM LPDDR4 Memory Samsung 1xxL V-NAND TLC Sequential Read 7,000 MBps Sequential Write 5,100 MBps Random Read - QD1 22,000 IOPS Random Write - QD1 60,000 IOPS Peak Random Read 1,000,000 IOPS Peak Random Write 1,000,000 IOPS Security AES 256-bit FDE; TCG Opal V2.0; IEEE1667 Endurance (TBW) 1200 TB Warranty 5-Years Part Number MZ-V8P2T0BW

