Trending

Samsung 980 Pro Deal: Top-Rated SSD Hits Record Low Price

By

The best of the best just got better

Samsung 980 Pro
(Image credit: Newegg)

The 2TB Samsung 980 Pro has long been our top recommendation on our list of Best SSDs, with our only reservation being the premium pricing that's befitting of the best SSD on the market. However, now you can pick up the 2TB 980 Pro for $279 during Black Friday, an all-time low price for an SSD that typically retails for around $380.

Samsung seemed late to the PCIe 4.0 SSD party, but as you can see in our Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD Review, it arrived with a new controller and flash that set the new standard for consumer M.2 NVMe SSDs.

Paired with Samsung's latest V-NAND flash, the 980 Pro delivers a chart-topping 7 GB/s of both sequential read and write performance. It's even more impressive in the random workloads that quantify how fast an SSD is in daily use, blasting out an impressive one million random read/write IOPS.

Notably, the 980 Pro comes in different capacities, like 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB, but the smaller models aren't as fast as this 2TB revision. 

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB:  was $429, now $279 with promo code BFFRDY73 at Newegg (save $150)

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was $429, now $279 with promo code BFFRDY73 at Newegg (save $150)
The 2TB Samsung Pro 2TB is at all-time low pricing. This NVMe M.2 SSD delivers up to 7GB/s of both read and write throughput in tandem with a blistering 1 million read/write IOPS.  

View Deal

The Samsung 980 Pro comes in the M.2 form factor and features a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection. In addition, the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro comes with a five-year warranty and can absorb 1,200 terabytes of data over its warranty period, which is more than enough endurance for most users. The drive also comes with AES 256-bit encryption for the security-conscious.

Samsung also includes access to its Data Migration software, simplifying copying over your existing drive to the 980 Pro, and the Magician software that makes SSD management a snap. You can also leverage the company's custom NVMe driver that unlocks an extra bit of performance. 

Product980 PRO 2TB
Pricing$429.99
Capacity (User / Raw)2000GB / 2048GB
Form FactorM.2 2280
Interface / ProtocolPCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3c
ControllerSamsung Elpis
DRAMLPDDR4
MemorySamsung 1xxL V-NAND TLC
Sequential Read7,000 MBps
Sequential Write5,100 MBps
Random Read - QD122,000 IOPS
Random Write - QD160,000 IOPS
Peak Random Read1,000,000 IOPS
Peak Random Write1,000,000 IOPS
SecurityAES 256-bit FDE; TCG Opal V2.0; IEEE1667
Endurance (TBW)1200 TB
Warranty5-Years
Part NumberMZ-V8P2T0BW

You can find even more savings at our best Black Friday SSD deals page. We're also tracking the best Black Friday monitor dealsbest Black Friday CPU dealsbest Black Friday gaming laptop dealsbest Black Friday 3D printer dealsbest Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals and the Best Black Friday PC hardware deals overall. We even have advice on how to find the Best RTX 3080 deals you possibly can.

Paul Alcorn
Paul Alcorn

Paul Alcorn is the Deputy Managing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage and enterprise hardware.