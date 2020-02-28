Samsung's T55 Monitor Series Launch With 1000R Curved VA Screen

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has just announced its T55 series of 1000R curved monitors which have been certified by TÜV Rheinland for supporting good eye comfort. With 1080p resolution and a solid but unspectacular spec sheet, the monitors seem targeted squarely at the workplace and home office use.

The lineup comprises the C24T55, C27T55 and C32T55 monitors, measuring 24 inches, 27 inches and 32 inches respectively but sharing an otherwise identical feature set. The 1000R curvature, meaning the monitors are curved as an arc of a 1 meter radius circle, was chosen as it's very close to the field of view of the human eye. This reduces eye strain as the whole screen can be seen in a single glance. Samsung’s Flicker-Free technology and a low-blue light mode are also built-in to further reduce visual fatigue.

Each model uses a 1080p VA panel clocked at 75Hz with 4ms GtG response times, 1.193 sRGB coverage and a mediocre max brightness of 250 nits. AMD FreeSync is also supported, which, combined with the slightly above average refresh rate, renders the monitors suitable for a spot of casual gaming (this also means support is likely there for G-Sync as well). For ports you get a HDMI 1.4 port, a single DisplayPort and one D-Sub, as well as audio input and output. There are no USB ports available.

The T55 series features a sleek and minimal design with extra-slim 'borderless' bezels on three edges, a fabric covered back and a thin 6mm metal base. Unfortunately, the monitors are not VESA compatible and the included stand only offers tilt adjustments from -3 to 20°.

Availability and pricing for the T55 series monitors have yet to be released.

