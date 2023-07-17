Samsung's 5K ViewFinity S9 Monitor Includes a 4K Webcam, Arrives Next Month for $1,599

Originally announced at CES 2023, the Samsung today said that 27-inch ViewFinity S9 (S90PC model) 5K monitor for creators will be available in the US from August, with an MSRP of $1,599.

The 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor is the successor to the ViewFinity S8 from 2022, delivering a series of refinements aimed at industries like graphic design and photography. Samsung reckons that these seasoned pros will be attracted to the S90PC's "lifelike color clarity and versatile connectivity… with exceptional picture and text clarity." Readers won't be surprised to hear that the monitor specs are therefore pretty impressive, and of course is a price premium on this level of specification and performance.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor Panel 27-inch matte IPS, flat with 5K (5120 x 2880) pixels Image quality DCI-P3 99% gamut, Delta E <2, 218 PPI density, 600 nits max brightness, 1000:1 contrast, TUV certified eye saver, flicker free, adaptive picture Performance Max 60 Hz refresh, 5ms GtG response Connectivity 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x miniDP, USB-C (3DN) Features 4K auto-framing webcam, Smart TV apps, gaming hub, smart calibration, built-in speakers with Adaptive Sound+, remote control Stand Adjustments for height, pivot and swivel. 100x100 VESA mounting options Availability US nationwide from August, $1,599

One of the features in the above specs table that stands out is the smartphone-powered Smart Calibration. Straight from the factory, Samsung claims this monitor will arrive with an sRGB Delta E of less than 2. However, using the Samsung SmartThings app, Smart Calibration works by pointing your phone at the screen, and its professional mode is capable enough to deliver complete control of color temperature, luminance, color space and gamma settings. Samsung says users can quickly use basic mode for commonly accessed tweaks like white balance and gamma settings.

Samsung also elaborates on the docking features of this monitor in its announcement piece. Specifically, it says that the Thunderbolt 4 port can allow users to charge devices with up to 90 W of power, and transfer data reliably at speeds up to 40 Gbps.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Some advanced / unusual monitor features here include the built-in 4K webcam with auto-framing (to keep you in shot), and the availability of a host of smart TV apps. Games streaming subscribers might appreciate that two of the included apps are in the Gaming Hub, facilitating Xbox Games Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now fun. The built-in speakers reinforce the all-in-one appeal of this monitor.

At the stated US price, the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor looks set to go toe-to-toe with rival Apple's 27-inch Studio Display (2022). Unsurprisingly, the newer Samsung outclasses the Apple monitor across many important features and specifications.