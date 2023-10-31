Samsung's 55-Inch Quantum Mini-LED Down to its Lowest Price Ahead of Black Friday

I don't know what it is about this monitor, but the price and size of this behemoth of a screen are insane, and yet I'd really like one! The Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of those monitors that makes you wonder if you may have gone a little crazy just considering it. It's not cheap and you would need a big desk and plenty of room to just house the thing, but every time I look at it, I dream of consolidating screens and just having one of these for work and play.

Samsung has been having lots of sales as of late celebrating its anniversary with Samsung Week and offering discounts on a wide variety of products from its catalog, combined with the recent release of the 2nd generation of the Odyssey Ark, which has resulted in this gen-1 version of Samsung's gigantic 55-inch Quantum Mini-LED gaming screen dropping to its lowest-ever price. You can now pick up the Samsung Odyssey Ark for $1,799 - quite a difference from its $3,499 launch price and $200 less than its previous lowest-ever price according to Amazon's Camelizer price monitoring extension.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1,799 at Amazon (was $3,499)

This giant 55-inch curved gaming screen from Samsung has an impressive 4K resolution and a superfast 165Hz refresh rate with a rapid 1ms response time (GTG). The Quantum Mini-LED panel can also flip vertically for some interesting viewing applications and comes with a feature-rich remote control to help navigate the expansive OSD.

With a 1000R curve, sharp 4K resolution, and the ability to rotate vertically into a 'cockpit mode,' the Samsung Odyssey Ark surrounds you and uses its size and shape to immerse you in whatever you're doing. This screen uses a hub to connect several inputs so that you can display multiple content sources at once on the giant screen and resize content with the included "Ark Dial" controller.

Other impressive features of this imposing monitor are the sound setup with speakers set in the four corners of the monitor and built-in sub-woofers. Samsung calls this the Sound Dome and combined with Dolby Atmos and 60 watts of power, this is a bit more than what you would normally get with built-in monitor speakers - maybe enough to do away with separate speakers or a soundbar.

The Samsung Odyssey Arc is an impressive monolith of a monitor that puts the majority of people off not just by its imposing size, but also its astronomical price, but, if disposable income isn't an issue then this is a great toy to have.