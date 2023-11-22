Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra gets a $600 Black Friday discount, making it an even better MacBook Pro alternative

Samsung's rival to the MacBook Pro, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, is on a deep discount for Black Friday. At Best Buy, it's $600 cheaper than when we reviewed it earlier this year, for a grand total of $1,799.99.



It comes with an Intel Core i7-13700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, and a vivid AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (was $2,399.99)

This 16-inch rival to the MacBook Pro has an Intel Core i7-13700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM and a 2880 x 1800 display.

In our review, we praised the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra for its long battery life (just over 9 hours on our battery test, which isn't competitive with a Mac but hangs with the best Windows ultrabooks). We also appreciated its high-quality, sleek aluminum chassis, as well as the option of a number pad for those who like to use them.



The display is set at 2880 x 1800, and while it would be nice to see Samsung offer something closer to 4K, we can't argue about the quality of the AMOLED screen, which was just as good as other OLED competitors at reproducing the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut, though it didn't get as bright as a Mac.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB of storage, as well as a mix of two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-A port and a 1080p webcam.



For those who want a Windows PC with the build quality of a Mac, as well as discrete graphics that can play games (albeit it not on the highest settings), this is a solid deal. It's still expensive, sure, but $600 off in the premium ultrabook space ain't nothing.