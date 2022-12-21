Save $200 on the 4K Gigabyte M28U Gaming Monitor: Real Deals

If you want to level up the quality of your gaming picture, then great news. You can upgrade to a 144Hz 4K monitor for less right now. Gigabyte's M28U 28-inch gaming monitor is down to only $449 (opens in new tab) from Newegg, which is $200 off of its MSRP.

Now back in stock, one of the best CPUs for gaming — the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is $299 (opens in new tab) on Antonline's eBay store. If you're on the AM4 platform and want to get the most out of your games, then this could be the upgrade for you.

And if you're looking for a great little stocking filler or a gaming mouse on a budget then the Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse for only $16 (opens in new tab) is a fantastic bargain. With 9 buttons and plenty of RGB, this mouse should be able to handle most gaming tasks.

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $449 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $649)

This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support and USB Type-C. That's a $200 savings for you.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $299 at eBay (opens in new tab) (was $364)

This is the best price ever on the best current CPU for gaming. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D dominates the competition thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache and sits atop our list of best CPUs for gaming.

(opens in new tab) Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse: now $16 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $20)

This wired gaming mouse from Redragon is RGB backlit and has 9 buttons total that can be programmed. It has an adjustable speed that caps out at 8000 DPI.

(opens in new tab) Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-inch: now $849 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $1,499)

This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had an amazing $900 cut from its original price. Just know that to get the last $200 off, you'll have to deal with an old-school rebate (where you have to mail in the original UPC). Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review (opens in new tab) to see why we gave it our Editor's choice award.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro: now $94 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $199)

The Razer Kiyo Pro is one of our favorite webcams, thanks to its excellent, flattering images and practically headset-level mic quality. It hasn't been full price for a while, but right now it's at this low price of just $87.99.

