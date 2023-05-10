Save $540 Off an RTX 4090 Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

It's on the high-end for a gaming laptop, with top-of-the-line hardware and a large high refresh rate screen for great gaming performance. This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i laptop holds within its belly a 16 GB Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU and also an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. Originally priced at $3,599, you can get $540 off this laptop if you use code GAMINGOFFERS at checkout. That means you can get the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 for only $3,059 (opens in new tab).

Also using the latest 40-series GPU is the new Dell XPS 17 gaming laptop that's been reduced to $2,999 (opens in new tab)from $3,499. This gaming laptop features the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and a 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor. Another standout feature of this machine is the large 17-inch 4K touchscreen which will allow you to view content and play games with incredible detail.

A much more affordable option and using the last generation of hardware, this laptop could easily be included in a list of the best laptops under $1000. The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE comes in at $999 (opens in new tab) - saving $600 off of its original markup price. With an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and RTX 3060 GPU, this is a very capable hardware setup for playing the latest and greatest gaming titles

See below for more laptop Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (RTX 4090): now $3,059 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $3,599)

This high-spec gaming laptop from Lenovo not only has a powerful 16 GB Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU inside but also an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. This laptop's screen is a 16-inch WQXGA IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Use promotion code GAMINGOFFERS to save $540.



(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 17 (RTX 4070): now $2,999 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $3,499)

Sporting a 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900H Processor, RTX 4070 8GB, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 17-inch 4K touchscreen, this is an impressive laptop that's able to create or game.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14: now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $1,599)

With a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this gaming laptop is a capable gaming machine for playing anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF 15 F15: now $1,149 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $1,499)

The Asus TUF 15 F15 comes with a 15-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 7: now $2,299 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $2,899)

Powering a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS screen is an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, an RTX 4080 with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM, and 32GBs of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, with a 1TB SSD.

(Model - 16IRX8H)

Looking for more deals?