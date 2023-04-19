Save $90 on This 27-Inch QHD Acer Gaming Monitor: Real Deals

Save $90 on this high-res 27-inch curved gaming monitor from Acer. The Acer Nitro XZ272U is currently only $159 (opens in new tab) at Costco. For this price, you get a 2K resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate which is ideal for a responsive gaming monitor. On top of these specs, the monitor also features an aggressive 1500R curve to help immerse you in the experience that you're viewing on screen.

Keep those pesky wires off of your desk and free up your mouse movement with one of the best wireless mice (opens in new tab) for FPS gaming. The white version of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is on sale for $119 (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon according to our favorite Camelizer (opens in new tab) tool.

And if you're looking for a great gaming CPU that features a whopping 16 cores, then you want AMD's 7000-series beast, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. It's not a cheap CPU and there are much more value-for-money options on the market, but if you have to have the biggest and the best then here is the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D for $671 (opens in new tab) at Newegg with the use of coupon code HHCRA8289 — saving you $27.

See below for more Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XZ272U: now $159 at Costco (opens in new tab) (was $249)

This 27-inch VA panel sports a 1440p resolution with a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate, alongside HDR, Adaptive Sync, and a slick 1500R curve for immersive gaming.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless: now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $149)

With a 90-hour battery life, 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, and a 30K DPI optical sensor, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is one high-spec gaming peripheral. At only 64 grams it's also a very lightweight mouse that shouldn't tire out your wrist in long gaming sessions.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU: now $671 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $698)

AMD's top-of-the-line 3D-cache CPU is on offer. Using a 5nm process and a TDW of 120W this processor uses a stacked cache to deliver a stunning 128MB L3 Cache as well as 16MB for the L2 Cache. With 16 processors running at 4.2GHz, this AM5 chip is one of the fastest CPUs for gaming. Use code HHCRA8289 for a $27 discount.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB RAM: now $146 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $199)

Pick up a whopping 64GB of DDR4 3600MHz RAM with these two 32GB RAM sticks. CAS latency is 18 with timings of 18-22-22-42. More than enough memory for any high-spec gaming system. Use code HHCRA895 for an $8 discount.

(opens in new tab) Seagate Expansion 14TB External HDD: now $189 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $422)

Back up all your photos, data, and other files with this large 14TB external HDD with USB 3.0 connection.

Looking for more deals?