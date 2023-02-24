Save Over $750 Off Alienware's M15 R7 Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Upgrade your gaming laptop for less

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Thanks to a price reduction and a handy $250 coupon, you can get $750 off this powerful RTX 3080-powered Alienware M15 R7 Gaming Laptop (opens in new tab)— making it only $1,799. Not only does this gaming laptop come stacked with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, but it also has a top-of-the-line Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H processor to guarantee there won't be any CPU bottlenecks whilst gaming. Redeem coupon code SAVE250 at the checkout to get the added savings.

Grab $50 off this MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800 graphics card, making it $549 (opens in new tab). Just use coupon code SSCP2427 at checkout to get the discount from the $599 original price. This card uses a triple fan cooling setup and has a boost clock of 2155 MHz. Check out our graphics card hierarchy to see how the RX 6800 compares to its competition.

I love to see the price of monitors keep getting lower and lower, and today we found the MSI G273CQ 27-inch curved QHD gaming monitor down to $209 (opens in new tab), if you use code SSCP2429 for $40 off.  Showcasing an aggressive 1500R curve, this gaming monitor helps to surround your vision and immerse you in whatever game you're playing. 

See below for more great Real Deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Dell Alienware M15 R7 Gaming Laptop: now $1,799 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell Alienware M15 R7 Gaming Laptop: now $1,799 at Dell (was $2,549)
Dell's Alienware M15 R7 comes packed with powerful hardware that includes an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H processor, 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This powers the 15.6-inch QHD, 240Hz display. Use coupon code SAVE250 at the checkout to get the added savings.

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card: now $549 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card: now $549 at Newegg (was $599)
The MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800 has 16GB of GDDR6 video memory and a core clock speed of 1925MHz that can boost to 2155MHz. Thanks to its 3840 stream processors, the RX 6800 is a powerful GPU that can run any game on high settings or above. Use code SSCP2427 for $50 off.

MSI G273CQ 27-inch Curved QHD Gaming Monitor: now $209 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

MSI G273CQ 27-inch Curved QHD Gaming Monitor: now $209 at Newegg (was $249)
The G273CQ from MSI is a VA panel with a fast 170Hz refresh rate. Not only does this screen have a QHD resolution, but it also sports an aggressive 1500R curvature for more immersion whilst dipping into your favorite game. Use code SSCP2429 for $40 off. 

LG 32UP83A-W 32-Inch IPS UHD Computer Monitor: now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG 32UP83A-W 32-Inch IPS UHD Computer Monitor: now $399 at Amazon (was $549)
With ultra-high definition 4K resolution and a large 32-inch screen, the 32UP83A-W from LG is a great upgrade for a productivity setup. The refresh rate is only 60Hz - so not that great for gaming, but perfect for photographic or color work.  

MSI Spatium M390 M.2 2280 1TB SSD: now $57 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

MSI Spatium M390 M.2 2280 1TB SSD: now $57 at Newegg (was $80)
If you're on the lookout for some bargain storage then we have the Gen 3 MSI Spatium M390 on sale. With a 1TB capacity and sequential read speeds up to 3300MB/s and write speeds up to 3000MB/s as well as a TBW of 400, this drive is a great option for an extra drive or updating a smaller drive on an older PC or laptop.

