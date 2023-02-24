Save Over $750 Off Alienware's M15 R7 Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

Thanks to a price reduction and a handy $250 coupon, you can get $750 off this powerful RTX 3080-powered Alienware M15 R7 Gaming Laptop (opens in new tab)— making it only $1,799. Not only does this gaming laptop come stacked with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, but it also has a top-of-the-line Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H processor to guarantee there won't be any CPU bottlenecks whilst gaming. Redeem coupon code SAVE250 at the checkout to get the added savings.

Grab $50 off this MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800 graphics card, making it $549 (opens in new tab). Just use coupon code SSCP2427 at checkout to get the discount from the $599 original price. This card uses a triple fan cooling setup and has a boost clock of 2155 MHz. Check out our graphics card hierarchy to see how the RX 6800 compares to its competition.

I love to see the price of monitors keep getting lower and lower, and today we found the MSI G273CQ 27-inch curved QHD gaming monitor down to $209 (opens in new tab), if you use code SSCP2429 for $40 off. Showcasing an aggressive 1500R curve, this gaming monitor helps to surround your vision and immerse you in whatever game you're playing.

(opens in new tab) Dell Alienware M15 R7 Gaming Laptop: now $1,799 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $2,549)

Dell's Alienware M15 R7 comes packed with powerful hardware that includes an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H processor, 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This powers the 15.6-inch QHD, 240Hz display. Use coupon code SAVE250 at the checkout to get the added savings.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card: now $549 at Newegg (opens in new tab)(was $599)

The MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800 has 16GB of GDDR6 video memory and a core clock speed of 1925MHz that can boost to 2155MHz. Thanks to its 3840 stream processors, the RX 6800 is a powerful GPU that can run any game on high settings or above. Use code SSCP2427 for $50 off.

(opens in new tab) MSI G273CQ 27-inch Curved QHD Gaming Monitor: now $209 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $249)

The G273CQ from MSI is a VA panel with a fast 170Hz refresh rate. Not only does this screen have a QHD resolution, but it also sports an aggressive 1500R curvature for more immersion whilst dipping into your favorite game. Use code SSCP2429 for $40 off.

(opens in new tab) LG 32UP83A-W 32-Inch IPS UHD Computer Monitor: now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $549)

With ultra-high definition 4K resolution and a large 32-inch screen, the 32UP83A-W from LG is a great upgrade for a productivity setup. The refresh rate is only 60Hz - so not that great for gaming, but perfect for photographic or color work.

(opens in new tab) MSI Spatium M390 M.2 2280 1TB SSD: now $57 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $80)

If you're on the lookout for some bargain storage then we have the Gen 3 MSI Spatium M390 on sale. With a 1TB capacity and sequential read speeds up to 3300MB/s and write speeds up to 3000MB/s as well as a TBW of 400, this drive is a great option for an extra drive or updating a smaller drive on an older PC or laptop.

