How to Speed Up Your PC's Slowest Component: You
Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Bastian Weltjen
Whether your computer has the latest Core i9-9900K or a five-year-old Celeron, the biggest bottleneck isn't processing power or storage speed. It's you. Just think about how many times your PC sits there waiting for you to type the next word, double click on an icon to launch an app or select a key feature from a menu.
Some of the lag comes from the human decision making process. If you're writing an email and don't know exactly what to say then you may pause for a moment to think before you type any more. However, there's plenty of rote, physical tasks that you could do a lot faster.
Follow these tips and upgrade yourself from an Intel Atom to an AMD Threadripper.
I. Use keyboard shortcuts to open apps
Every time you roll your mouse pointer across the screen, open the start menu and click on an icon, you're wasting precious seconds. You're also unnecessarily lifting your hands off of the keyboard home row (unless you have a pointing stick), which also slows your workflow.
Fortunately, in Windows 10, it's easy to create keyboard shortcuts that will let you open your favorite programs with a single key combination. Just follow these steps.
1. Open a command prompt window with admin privileges. You can get there finding the Command Prompt shortcut (you can just search "command"), right clicking on it and selected "Run as Administrator."
2. Type "explorer shell:AppsFolder." A list of icons appears.
3. Drag the icon of your choice onto the desktop. It will create a shortcut.
4. Right click on the shortcut and select properties.
5. Put a hot key that contains CTRL + ALT + [letter or number] in the shortcut key field and click Ok.
II. Use a fingerprint or facial login for Windows
Typing your Windows password requires a number of keystrokes and the stronger your password, the longer it takes to enter. Use Windows 10's "Hello" feature to log in with a glance or a swipe.
To set up Windows Hello, navigate Settngs -> Accounts ->Sign-in options. The click "Add another" or "Setup" under the Fingerprint or Face Recognition headers.
III. Use dual monitors to increase your work area.
You can never be too rich, too thin or have too much screen real estate. When you're at your desk, you need at least two separate monitors to help compartmentalize your work. You can buy a pair of budget PC monitors for as little as $250.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Billion Photos
Once you have your screens set up, use the hit Windows + Right Arrow and Windows + Left Arrow to snap your apps to the sides of your screens.
IV. Create custom keyboard macros to perform frequently-used functions
Launching an app with a keystroke is really helpful but what if you want to type a long string of text like your email signature or navigate to a submenu in Photoshop? Autohotkey lets you program hotkeys that will do just about anything you can imagine in Windows. To get started with Autohotkey:
1. Download and install AutoHotKey and SciTE4AutoHotKey, a special text editor for creating autohotkey scripts.
2. Open SciTE4AutoHotkey and type "::sig::" at the top, followed by your address.
3. Save your hot keys file and put it in the startup folder so it's always running when you boot up. The startup folder is located at C:Users[YOUR USERNAME]AppDataRoamingMicrosoftWindowsStart MenuProgramsStartup
From now on, when you type "sig" and hit the space bar in any application, your entire signature will appear. You can also create shortcut keys that do things like crop photos in Photoshop Elements (when Adobe itself doesn't provide a key for that). To find out how to manipulate menus and more, see this detailed guide to Autohotkey on our sister site, Laptop Mag.
V. Learn to type faster.
No matter how many keyboard shortcuts you learn (or create), you need to be a touch typist in order to use them. If you can't already type at a rate of at least 80 words per minute, use a free tool such as 10FastFingers.com to up your game.
Image Credit: Shutterstock / Gajus
VI. Find words instead of scrolling around looking for them
Every day you visit web sites and you're looking for particular word. Maybe you're reading a product review and you want to find the price or the rating. Better still, you might be filling out a long web form and just want to find the email address field.
Rather than scroll down, searching for what those terms, you can just use CTRL + F (for find) and start typing the relevant text. Hit enter to jump to the next instance of that text.
VII. Assign default programs for every file type.
It happens all the time, you go to open an image in Photoshop and double click the JPG file, but instead, it opens in Windows Photo. Or perhaps you go to open a TXT file in Notepad, but you double click it and it opens in Word.
To configure the default programs for every file type, navigate to Settings->Apps->Default apps. Then click each type of app to change it. We definitely recommend changing your default browser from Edge to Chrome or Firefox.
VIII. Learn the following built-in keyboard shortcuts
- CTRL + A: Select all
- CTRL + W: Close a window
- CTRL + Arrow: Skip back and forth a word in documents
- CTRL + Windows Key + Arrow: Snap a window
- CTRL + S: Save
- CTRL + P: Print
- CTRL + Z: Undo
- CTRL + Y: Redo
- CTRL + O: Open
- CTRL + V: Paste
- CTRL + SHIFT + V: Paste text without formatting
- CTRL + C: Copy
- CTRL + X: Cut
- CTRL + T: New tab
- CTRL+SHIFT+ T: Restore the last tab you closed
- F11: Toggle full screen mode
IX. Increase the number of search results in Google
By default, Google only shows you 10 results per page. But what if the result you want is actually number 15 or 25? Rather than clicking next five times, you can set Google to show as many as 50 results per page.
1. Navigate to Google.com.
2. Click the Settings link in the lower right corner of the screen.
3. Click Search Settings on the pop-up menu which appears.
4. Select 50 or 100 results per page on the slider.
5. Click Save at the bottom of the screen.
X. Hide distracting websites
Facebook and Twitter are addictive drugs that I'm tempted to load when I start feeling bored or frustrated with my work. Sometimes, before I even realize what I'm doing, I've typed in the URL of one of these sites and loaded it.
No matter what non-work sites you find yourself going to without thinking, you can and should block them when you're trying to get work done. There are several browser extensions that will selectively block sites for you, but my favorite is stayfocusd, which gives you fine grain control over which sites you can and cannot view during the day. You can schedule time limits for each site, but I prefer to use the extensions "nuclear option" which stops you from viewing sites on your blacklist at all.
XI. Limit notifications from apps
If you're not distracting yourself by visiting the wrong websites, your computer could be distracting you with notifications. Sure, it's nice to know that Adobe Reader just updated itself or that you just received an unimportant email, but when those alerts pop-up on your screen, they bring your train of thought to a screeching halt.
Fortunately, Windows 10 provides ways to limit or even eliminate notifications from apps. To turn all app notifications off, just navigate to the action center and toggle the Focus Assist to on.
You can also automatically enable Focus Assist at particular times and in particular situations (ex: while doing a presentation) by going to Settings->System-Focus assist. If you want to control which apps can send notifications and which cannot, navigate to Settings->System->Notifications & actions and go through the list of all apps that are notification-capable.
And, if you're tired of getting notifications from websites in Chrome, simply navigate to chrome://settings/content/notifications and toggle "Ask before sending" to off (aka "Blocked.").
XII. Pin important folders to the Quick access bar in Explorer
In Windows, it's always easy to get to the documents, pictures, videos or music folders, but most of the time, the files for our projects live either in a subfolder of one of these libraries or in a completely different location on the storage drive. To avoid clicking 20 times to navigate to an important folder, you can "pin" it to the Quick access bar in Windows explorer.
Just use Explorer (Windows key + E) to navigate to the folder you want to pin and then drag it onto the Quick access toolbar on the left side of the screen. You can even drag it higher or lower on the bar.
XIII. Use a password manager
Photo Credit: Tom's Guide / Sean Riley
The stronger your passwords, the longer they take to type and the easier they are to forget. Use a third-party password manager like Dashlane or Lastpass to not only store your logins but change them quickly in the event of a data breach. That way you can choose random, non-sensical passwords like E6g%Bnp*7-SnE*wers#*yyK, without having to waste keystrokes or brain cells.
Bottom Line
The tips above provide just a few of the many ways that you can work faster, with fewer distractions and fewer unnecessary key strokes. Every time you change your behaviors, your computer gets faster because of your quicker input. Your PC is waiting so what are you waiting for?
Have some of your own time-saving tips that we didn't mention here? Share them in the comments section below.
Windows Key + arrow key
You can snap your current window to either side of the screen using the left and right arrows, while up and down can maximize and un-maximize (or minimize) respectively. It also allows you to snap a window to the inside edge(s) of a multi monitor setup, something I don't know how to do any other way.
It seems to me that it multiple monitors were more useful back then when monitors were quite small, less than 20 inches.
Multiple displays though is still useful for monitoring such as stocks or CCTV cameras.
Diet for the Driver - is normally the best weight saving way to go
Uh, for that you need quad-brain, which is a rather extreme mod. And much like EPYC's 8-channel memory, you'll need 8 eyeballs to keep all those brains busy.
I find that it's best to invest in great I/O devices rather than in great CPUs. You don't know how much nicer a Cherry MX Blue keyboard makes your typing experience until you use it. A good mouse is also a must. You don't need the greatest gaming mouse; just one with at least four nice-feeling buttons.
I can't believe that I didn't know about application keyboard shortcuts until now. It's too late, though. I'm used to the Windows quick search to launch the application I need. If I press Windows Key, F, Enter, then I'll get Firefox open, since Firefox is the first result that comes up as soon as I press F in the search field.
There are two Windows keyboard shortcuts worth mentioning, in case newbies don't know them:
Alt + Tab: Switch between windows.
Ctrl + Tab: Switch between tabs. This will be really useful for the next version of Windows 10, when Windows Sets are available for everyone.
BTW, macOS really sucks in this regard. Command + Tab switches between applications, not between individual windows. If anyone knows how to change this behavior, I'd be grateful to know.
The recommendation to learn to type at least 80 words per minute is overkill. First things first: buy a good mechanical keyboard. Then learn to leverage it until you're happy about your performance.
Finally, the "use a fingerprint or facial login" and "use a pasword manager" recommendations are indeed useful to work faster, but only if you don't care about security and privacy at all. The more convenient an authentication system is, the less secure it is.
I tried dual-monitor with CRTs, back in the day. I ended up leaving one turned off, because I quickly noticed the difference of 250 W additional heat in my small office.
Fast forward to now, and I'm still a one-big-monitor-to-rule-them-all guy. My dream is a 4k 32" 16:9 or 16:10. But I'm waiting on a gfx card for that, so still at 2560x1440 @ 27".
When I used two, I'd put docs on one and my code on the other. I could still imagine having a smaller, secondary monitor for watching the progress of builds or tests.
As for a mechanical blue keyboard like someone had suggested, it does indeed speed up typing once you get used to it. I have one at home. However, I know better than to use one at work since the clacking noise will cause it to either disappear or be busted over my head... lol
I did noticed one thing missed that is quite useful, and that is staying organized against clutter. There's nothing worse than tons of icons scattered all over my desktop and files stored all over the place. Setting up and organization folder scheme really does help trying to find that backed up file from 3 months ago. With the desktop, I ended up using a 3rd party program called Fences; which made it easy to group icons together.
Lastly, I'm rather surprised coffee or Red Bull wasn't mentioned as it's really hard for me to be any form of productive in the morning without my morning dose of caffeine.
Or try green tea, fish oil, and B vitamins. If that doesn't do it, try eating more protein and fewer carbs.
I stopped drinking energy drinks years ago. I pour a cup of black coffee in the morning, but usually can't be bothered to finish it by the end of the day. And I sleep less than most people I know.
I guess it depends on what you're doing and how your brain works. I have 2x 25" 2560x1440 monitors at work, and one at home - when working from home, I really miss the second monitor. It's really handy to have the primary application (Visual Studio) full-screen on one monitor, and secondary applications (requirements document and Git) on the other - ALT-TABing doesn't work for me in this situation
Depends what you're doing, but I prefer two monitors, if only for Aero "snap" working to easily give you 4 equally-sized windows (also, 2x 2560x1440 monitors gives you more pixels...).
This is true.
Nonsense. Done badly, they're a very big issue, but done well, they increase security. Using a password manager means you can easily have unique strong logins for every system/web site you use - looking at mine, there's about 200 in there - there's absolutely no way I'm remembering that many unique 20+ character passwords! Using a single strong password plus secondary authentication to access the password database should be absolutely fine. There's a reason why security authorities like Bruce Schneier recommend them.
Why would you want 4 equally-sized windows? That would only be useful if you use 4 equally-important applications/documents. I think screen real estate is far more important than pixels unless you're an artist or video editor. With a big 3440x1440 monitor, you can have Visual Studio on the center of the screen, and it will be the larger window. Then you can have the requirements document to its left and Git to its right. You don't have to turn your neck when using your main window; only the few times that you use a secondary window.
I'd rather think about the issue than follow recommendations. The basic rule is: there isn't a single system that is fully secure. And hackers have lots of time to research and lots of crazy ideas. Just take a look at all the Meltdown/Spectre debacle. If you use a password database, and it gets hacked, then all your passwords will be stolen. Your whole security chain will rely on a single link. It doesn't matter how strong that link seems; any link can be broken. I'd trust anyone telling me that an authentication system is absolutely fine as much as I'd trust Zuckerberg telling me that they're going to protect my data absolutely fine.
In my experience, the vast majority of websites let you reset your password via email. So your security still relies on a single link: your email.
Websites like Tom's Hardware do. Websites that offer important services and care about security offer two-factor authentication. E-mail services are one of them. In order to get your e-mail hacked, both your password and your phone are required. SMS-based two-factor authentication can be hacked remotely, but it requires a keen interest in doing so. Unless you're an important person, no one will bother trying. Authentication app-based two-factor authentication requires stealing your phone and hacking it.
Convenient password managers are the very greatest security risk. All your passwords are stored in their databases in a way that allows decryption. They're an appealing target for hacking. Unix-like systems disable the root account by default nowadays for that very same reason: hackers know every Unix-like system has a root account that has full access to the system, and it's protected by a single password. So trying to find that password is the most effective way to hack the full system. Trying to hack a password database would be the most effective way to hack lots of systems and accounts.
Password managers also offer 2FA.
For LastPass at least, your passwords are encrypted locally with symmetric encryption. So even if the LastPass servers/databases are compromised in some way, a hacker can't gain gain access to your passwords unless they know your LastPass password. In which case they'd still need your 2FA device.
2FA is useless if the database is hacked.
How does LastPass' multi-device sync work? If the encryption key is stored locally, you won't be able to use your passwords from other devices.