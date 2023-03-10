Take $500 Off the Powerful Alienware X17 R2 With an RTX3080 Ti Inside: Real Deals

Dell kicks off its Semi-Annual (opens in new tab) sale event and we have a handful of select picks from that event that offer you the best discounts. First up, we have the Alienware X17 R2 gaming laptop for $2,999 (opens in new tab). This laptop's normal retail price is $3,499, so you save up to $500 on this powerful gaming machine. Specs of the Alienware X17 R2 include an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti (opens in new tab), Intel Core i9-12900HK, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Get creative with your Raspberry Pi maker creations and include a 7-inch screen in your next project. The price of this Raspberry Pi 7-inch touchscreen display has dropped to $73 (opens in new tab), making it a much more affordable part for any projects that you might like to output on an interactive touchscreen.

Dell also has an XPS desktop tower on sale. Configured with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, this Dell XPS desktop is discounted to $1,299 (opens in new tab) saving you $350.

(opens in new tab) Alienware X17 R2: now $2,999 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $3,499)

With its large 17-inch FHD display and superfast 360 Hz refresh rate, this Dell gaming laptop is prepared for the fastest FPS action in games like CS:GO and Valorant. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, this X17 R2 has more than enough power to impress. This laptop also includes 32GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Raspberry Pi 7-inch Touch Screen Display: now $73 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $99)

The official Raspberry Pi touchscreen display works with all models of Raspberry Pi featuring a DSI connector and provides a 7-inch display running at 800 x 480. It shares power with the Raspberry Pi and can be easily integrated into a case.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS Desktop: now $1,299 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,649)

This Dell XPS Desktop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 (4400MHz) RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD for boot, with a 1TB (7200RPM) HDD.

(opens in new tab) Phanteks Eclipse P300A: now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $89)

A popular mid-tower ATX case for building in, the Phanteks Eclipse P300A has good airflow - thanks to its mesh front panel, and included rear exhaust fan. The front panel includes audio ports and 2 x USB 3.0 ports.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13-Inch: now $847 at eBay (opens in new tab) via Antonline (was $1,609)

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano has a 13-inch QHD IPS screen powered by an Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor and Iris Xe graphics, 16GB DDR4 4266MHz RAM (not upgradable), and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

