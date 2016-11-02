Trending

Tempered Glass Trend Continues With Two Thermaltake Core P5 Chassis

Tempered glass makes for a sexy side panel on a PC case, and consumers have an increasing variety of options in that regard. Thermaltake announced two tempered-glass versions of its Core P5 wall-mounted chassis, joining the likes of Phanteks and its glut of cases with the chic panels.

The elegantly named Core P5 Tempered Glass Edition ATX Wall-Mount Chassis and the Core P5 Tempered Glass Snow Edition ATX Wall-Mount Chassis are identical save for the color (black and white, respectively) and offer three 5mm-thick tempered glass panels on the front and sides. All that glass is held together by stainless steel pillars.

Like their non-tempered-glass predecessors, the new Core P5 cases are modular, with multiple ways to configure racks, brackets, and the like, and they can be set up vertically, horizontally, or wall-mounted.   

The cases support air coolers up to 180mm in height, liquid cooling radiators up to 480mm, and graphics cards up to 320mm long. There’s also an optional AIO cooling bracket (up to three, actually) that serves double duty by adding capacity for another storage drive. The cases otherwise allow for up to four 3.5/2.5-inch storage drives.

There are two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports on the front panel. There’s also a single audio port. The cases support Mini ITX, Micro ATX, and ATX motherboards.

Tempered glass always looks sharp on cases, but it’s a match made in heaven with the Core P5s, because they’re built with see-through panels on three sides. These cases are meant to be sort of functional, high-end display cases for your liquid-cooled, RGB-lit builds.

Because of the tempered glass panels, these two Core P5 units are heavier than their acrylic-windowed Core P5 brothers, but otherwise they all appear to have identical specs. Thermaltake did not disclose pricing, but expect them to cost more than the $170 MSRP of the original Core P5 chassis.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thundervore 02 November 2016 18:29
    I can see the dust stuck everywhere in the case.
  • jrrdmchls 02 November 2016 19:50
    I think it looks pretty cool. This might also help with dust maintenance since you can see the dust sooner. Instead of wondering why all of the sudden 4 years after a build you are getting high CPU temps because of a dust plugged heat sink. Either way this case is definitely geared towards the OCD lol
  • Mac266 02 November 2016 23:31
    You'd want to be amazing with cable management.
  • jdlech 03 November 2016 01:08
    I'm sorry folks. You always see these cars on the lot looking beautiful, but they're towed there and then towed away to the next show. Nobody drives them. That computer reminds me of those cars.
    You wouldn't dare allow air to flow through it because you will be spending the next 3 days cleaning out every speck of dust and then cleaning every smudge off the glass.
  • velocityg4 03 November 2016 03:06
    Tempered glass is so passé. How about some leaded crystal, Fenton hobnail and cut glass.
  • falchard 03 November 2016 04:09
    I would like tempered glass with vent holes for a GPU.
  • sillynilly 03 November 2016 05:59
    Looks great - dust is not a big deal - clean your components once and a while they will thank you for the dust spray!
  • d_kuhn 03 November 2016 11:26
    I just use some filters on the 120's feeding the case air... clean the filters once every 6 months or so and the dust inside the case is kept to a minimum (some very fine stuff does get through). Not exactly sure why every case doesn't have provision for simple air filtration (since nearly all of us need it).
  • reza666 07 November 2016 18:46
    Bought the Be quiet 900 Pro and got dissapointed reall fast. It is a silent case but i'm so used to my Corsair 780T and the ease of removing the side panels when cleaning the inside when i clean my room. Removing the glass is a pain. And dont let me start with the fingerprints.
    No not very impressed with glass. I will not buy another glass side panel. I went back to my 780T and couldn't be happier.
  • Sakke337 10 November 2016 07:07
    I have that case without the extra glass panels (obviously). My case is on the floor and still I can have it there for like 2 months before using canned air to clean it up, and still it takes about 30 seconds to do it. It also doesn't have negative air pressure (not sure if thats why but whatever) so no dust is sticking to the surface of the case, mobo or the graphics card
