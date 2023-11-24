This Editor's Choice Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is super fast and now $75 off

The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro received our Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it just five days ago! Now you can save 21% on the MSRP and enjoy super-fast print speeds and excellent quality.

The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is the successor to the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro (a 3D printer that I personally own and it is also on sale for $199) and it keeps the same overall form factor but turbo-charges the print speeds by using a Kilipper based firmware.

ELEGOO Neptune 4 Pro: now $284 at Amazon (was $359)

Fast print speeds, a direct drive extruder and linear rods make this speed demon a great choice for fast, high-quality 3D prints.

Specifications of Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro

Swipe to scroll horizontally Machine Footprint 18.70 x 17.52 x 20.28 inches (475mm x 445mm x 515mm) Build Volume 8.85 x 8.85 x 10.43 inches (225mm x 225mm x 265mm) Material 1.75mm PLA, PLA+, TPU, PETG, Nylon, ABS Power Supply 310W Bed Leveling 121-Point Automatic Mesh Leveling Nozzle .4mm Max. Nozzle Temperature 300°C / 572°F Max. Bed Temperature 110°C / 230°F Printing Speed 30-500mm/s (Suggested Speed: 250mm/s) Build Platform Magnetic Flexible Removable PEI Platform Connectivity USB, microSD Interface 4.3-inch Color Touchscreen LCD

Assembly is easy; all the tools are in the box, and it comes largely assembled. It takes less than 30 minutes to build, even for a novice.

The biggest visible change between the Neptune 4 Pro and the 3 Pro is a large fan that sits on the X gantry. These fans are there to rapidly cool your print as the hot end zips along squirting plastic. The fan has multiple settings, including "violent" which turns up the fan speed to 11 and could cool your prints and yourself on a hot summer day.

The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is a formidable printer, and effectively crushes the competition in the sub-$300 price range with wildly fast print speeds and an impressive part cooling system. The lack of a fully automated build platform leveling system stands out as a step backward from the previous generation Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro, but the linear rods and increased print speeds will likely make it easy for most users to overlook.