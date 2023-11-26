CES Awards lists two unreleased AOC ultrawide monitors — Porsche Design 49-inch and 34-inch panels coming soon

Two expansive new ultra-wide monitors from AOC have surfaced ahead of their official announcement, after winning plaudits from the Red Dot Design Awards. The AOC Porsche Design Agon Pro PD49 49-inch curved monitor is very likely to be the premium flagship for hardcore gamers, while the AOC 34U3 34-inch ultrawide flat monitor is possibly aimed toward content creators and productivity users. Both monitors are expected to be officially unwrapped at CES 2024.

The design of the PD49 monitor is inspired by the Porsche 911, which is evident from the rear. Its ridged design takes visual inspiration from the Porsche car's distinctive front grill. It is marketed as a professional monitor for hardcore gamers.

Conflicting information bbout the PD49's panel

The available information about the Agon Pro PD49 49-inch ultra-widescreen curved monitor is limited. Red Dot indicates that it is a monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, a protruding 5 Mega-Pixel web camera, and 8-watt stereo audio with DTS. It is also speculated to be an 1800R curved monitor with a 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution, according to another source. An NRAA certification lists it to be using an OLED panel.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AOC) (Image credit: AOC) (Image credit: AOC)

Based on the AOC Porsche Design Agon Pro PD32M review we posted a few months ago, we should be expecting excellent build quality from this AOC and Porsche collaboration, with a premium quality panel. Last month, we reported on the specs of the AOC AG456 45" monitor and reviewed the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD, both of which are OLED panels and also won Red Dot Design 2023 awards.

The AOC 34U3 Ultra Wide Flat Screen Monitor

(Image credit: AOC)

The other new monitor that has appeared out of the blue (red) is the AOC 34U3 mini LED panel, a 34-inch ultrawide flat display with a height and swivel adjustment stand. Details are even thinner on the ground regarding this product. It is very likely this is either intended for professional use, perhaps content creation or maybe as a mainstream choice. Some will find its expansive flat-screen minimalism appealing.

We should get some more information about both the above monitors before or during CES 2024, held from January 9th to 12th at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

2024 - the year of ultrawide OLED panel monitors

As we observed with the previous reports of MSI's upcoming monitors, it's safe to say we will see more OLED-based monitors - either as curved or as flat screens - in the wake of CES 2024. We hope the ramping up of OLED production means pricing can come down, to make this type of display panel more accessible to all PC users.