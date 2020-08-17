Ultrawide Curved 1440p @ 144Hz Gaming for $400

It’s not often that one of the best gaming monitors on the market goes on sale the year of release, but that’s exactly the case for the Viotek GNV34DBE. This 34-inch curved ultrawide display is currently our choice for best curved monitor, which makes Amazon’s current deal on it all the more enticing. Normally going for $429.99, you can now snag it for $399.99 instead.



The Viotek GNV34DBE is a 34-inch monitor with a 21:9 ultrawide screen resolution, HDR10, a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1500mm curved form factor. In our review for this monitor, where we named it an editor’s choice, we noted that it has 300 nits of brightness normally and 350 nits with HDR turned on. Our testing also revealed that it covers 120.61% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It is Freesync compatible, and though we found its included stand a little wobbly, it does come with support for both 75mm and 100mm VESA mounts. It also connects over either HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort.

Viotek GNV34DBE Gaming Monitor: was $429.99 now $399.99 on Amazon



The Viotek GNV34DBE is a gaming monitor with a little bit of everything. With a 34 inch screen, a 1500mm curvature, a 144 Hz refresh rate, Freesync and HDR10, this is a supremely versatile display that will suit you well for both work and gaming. View Deal

We praised this monitor for its high contrast and support for 144 fps gaming on a display that’s already steeped with plenty of other features. The stand lacks height adjustment and it does need some calibration, but this is a good pick for anyone who wants a little of everything.