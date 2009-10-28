$29 Windows 7 Student Problem Solved With ISO

Did you take part in that stellar Windows 7 Home Premium deal for students? For $29.99, you can get an upgrade license to move up from Windows XP or Vista.

Unfortunately, a small number of users who tried to upgrade last week and over the weekend were met with technical difficulties. Microsoft has worked with distributor Digital River to come up with a solution that should fix all issues.

Instead of using an installer for the upgrade, Microsoft now suggests that those who have been experiencing issues run the software from a disc image. The Digital River site now has a solution which instructs users on how to upgrade from 32-bit to 64-bit. This, of course, requires the creation of a Windows 7 DVD or bootable USB stick created from an ISO file. If that's something that interests you, click here for the full details.

The instructions mention that users need to contact Digital River technical support for links to the ISO file and the Windows 7 bootable tool, but you can save time by downloading from the links below.

•ISO file

•Booting tool