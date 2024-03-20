Cool your PC for under $45 with the DeepCool AS500 Plus CPU air cooler at Amazon

Investing in a quality cooler is a smart move, and you definitely need the best CPU cooler for your money. If you're shopping on a budget, however, it can be a little harder to find something substantial for the right price point. That's when you need deals like this one on the DeepCool AS500 Plus CPU air cooler . It usually goes for around $69 but right now at Amazon, you can take it home for just $44.

So far, no expiration has been specified for the offer so it's not clear for how long it will be made available at this price. If you're curious how it stacks up, you may want to check out our review of the DeepCool AS500 cooler, it's a little different from the Plus edition but we were very pleased with our experience.

DeepCool AS500 Plus CPU Air Cooler: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08Y7TPRXW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">now $44 at Amazon (was $69)

The DeepCool AS500 Plus is a 12V, 1.32-watt cooler. It uses a TF140S FDB fan which can reach up to 1200 RPM and can get as loud as 29.2 dB. The fan also has PWM support to adjust the fan speed as the CPU temperature changes.

This cooler has a 48mm heatsink, supported by six separate heat pipes to help disperse heat. There is also a top cover with RGB LEDs should you decide to spruce up your rig with some flash and style.

