One of the best-value air coolers, the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE, is now only $35

Having reviewed the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 it's safe to say that this is one of our favorite air coolers thanks to the mix of performance and astounding value compared to the competition in the same price range. We gave the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE maximum stars and an Editor's Choice award for these reasons, but, best of all, this fantastic air cooler has dropped in price - increasing its bang-for-buck value.

At Newegg, the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE has dropped to $35 from an original $40 price. It does also seem to be the same price over at Amazon currently, but unfortunately, I'm unable to see the price history thanks to a small glitch my my price tracker. Regardless, this is a fantastic choice for an air cooler for your CPU, wherever you choose to pick one up.

Compatible with both Intel LGA: 1700/1150/1151/1155/1156/1200, and AMD: AM4/AM5 sockets, the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE is a chunky CPU cooler thanks to its twin tower and fan design, but it's no bigger than other coolers of this type. The CPU cooler's dimensions are 125mm (L) x 110mm (W) x 154mm (H), so always check this against your current setup to make sure it fits in your case and configuration.

Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE: now $35 at Newegg (was $40)

The Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 SE adds ARGB to its dual fan and dual tower cooler. With two aluminum fin towers, and two PWM 120mm RGB fans, the Phantom Spirit 120 SE dissipates the heat away from your CPU with the aid of its nickel-plated copper base and 7 copper heat pipes. This cooler is compatible with Intel LGA: 1700/1150/1151/1155/1156/1200, and AMD: AM4/AM5 sockets.

The Phantom Spirit 120 SE dissipates the heat away from your CPU with the aid of a solid copper base with a nickel-plated coating, with 7 copper heat pipes running from the base to the attached aluminum fin stacks. Dual towers combined with 2 x low-noise fans provide ample cooling whilst also keeping noise levels down. Take a look at the noise levels in our benchmark testing for how well the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 performs under different load tests.