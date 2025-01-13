AMD's current flagship Ryzen 9 9950X processor falls to its lowest-ever price

AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X, the flagship Zen 5 CPU for the company’s latest Granite Ridge family of processors, is on sale at Amazon for its lowest-ever price. One of the most powerful consumer CPUs available, the 9950X is the perfect processor for multi-threaded workloads and tasks such as content creation and video editing. You can use the 9950X for gaming, but there are better CPU options available in both price and performance.

You can find today's deal at Amazon, where AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X processor is on sale for $564 - its lowest-ever price. The Ryzen 9 9950X uses 16 cores and 32 threads and uses 80MB of combined L2/L3 cache with a TDP of 170W. The base clock speed of the 9950X is 4.3GHz, with a boost clock speed of 5.7GHz. If you already own an AM5 system and are looking to upgrade the good news is the Ryzen 9 9950X drops into the existing AM5 LGA1718 socket and is backward compatible with all 600-series chipsets.

The Ryzen 9 9950X is best used in multi-threaded performance applications and isn't the fastest CPU for gaming - that title belongs to the 9800X3D - although there are currently issues with stock levels and trying to get your hands on the best CPU for gaming.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X: now $564 at Amazon (was $649)

See our review of the Ryzen 9 9950X for detailed testing and benchmarking results. The Ryzen 9 9950X is up to 23% faster than Intel's Core i9-14900K in heavily threaded work but still slightly behind in single-threaded performance. It also has to compete with Intel's latest Core 9 285K CPU, which it outperforms in multi-threaded workloads.

