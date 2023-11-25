Intel's Overclockable 13th-Gen CPUs are up to 18% off for Cyber Monday, often with nearly identical performance to Intel's 14th-Gen CPUs

Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday deals are coming in hot. Intel's overclockable 13th-Gen lineup is up to 18% off, including chips like the Core i5-13600K, 13600KF, i7-13700K, 13700KF, and i9-13900K. Intel's 13th-Gen chips might not be the newest kids on the block anymore, but they are still very fast, with performance nearly identical to Intel's newer 14th-Gen models.

The Core i5-13600KF is arguably the best deal of the bunch, being 18% off at just $249.99. This chip offers six p-cores, eight e-cores, and a maximum turbo clock of 5.3GHz — roughly the same specs as its 14600KF successor. In our review of its twin brother, the 13600K, we found its performance to be excellent for a mid-range chip offering gaming performance close to AMD's Ryzen 5 5800X3D, Intel's i7-13700K, and even Intel's latest i5-14600K at a much lower price. Its performance is good enough that it ranks on our list of Best CPUs for Gaming.

Alternatively, if you need a CPU with integrated graphics, Intel's Core i5-13600K is also 18% off, priced at $270.

Intel Core i5-13600KF: now $249 at Amazon (was $304)

Our favorite mid-range gaming processor, the Intel Core i5-13600KF includes 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and supports 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and an extra four PCIe 4.0 lanes.

For those looking for a bit more multi-core grunt, Intel's Core i7-13700K is also 18% off ($345). Specs include eight p-cores, eight e-cores, and a maximum turbo clock of 5.4GHz. In our review of the 13700K, we found it excels as both a gaming and content-creation chip, offering gaming performance similar to its Core i9 counterpart and multi-core performance well ahead of the i5-13600K and similarly priced Ryzen 7 7700X.



This chip no longer sits in our Best CPUs list for Gaming due to the newer i7-14700K that has four more e-cores, but with an 18% discount, it is an attractive chip for gamers and productivity users alike. If you're gaming specifically, the 13700K is actually a more attractive buy than its 14th-gen counterpart — we found in our Core i7-4700K review that the 13700K offers nearly identical gaming performance to the i7-14700K, but at a much lower price point. If you don't need integrated graphics, Intel offers its Core i7-13700KF for $10 less ($335.99).

Intel Core i7-13700K: now $345 at Amazon (was $402)

Intel's Raptor Lake 16-core, 24-thread CPU didn't exactly stand out when it launched at $409. But now with a $50 coupon code at Newegg (FTSCUAZ75), the Core i7-13700K is a lot more enticing at its new low of $359. At this price, it's a great CPU for gaming and productivity.



Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU: now $335 at Newegg (was $429)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Core i7-13700F. This is a 16-core processor (8 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores) with a max turbo operating frequency of 5.4 GHz. The "F" designation in its name lets us know that this processor comes sans integrated graphics.



If you're after a higher-end CPU, Intel's i9-13900KF is on sale for a 16% discount (now just $501.99). The graphics-less 13900KF is one of Intel's most powerful 13th-Gen chips, featuring eight p-cores, 16 e-cores, and a maximum turbo frequency just shy of 6GHz. In testing with its twin brother, the 13900K, we found its performance to be basically identical to the much more expensive i9-14900K, both in gaming and content creation tasks. This is because both chips feature the same 8+16 core configuration, with the only difference being a minute 200MHz higher turbo clock on the 14th-Gen parts.

If you really need integrated graphics, Intel's Core i9-13900K is also on sale but is only discounted by 13% for $546.99. At this price, the Core i9-14900KF is just a few bucks more, making it a potentially more attractive offering with its slightly higher clock speeds. So it'll be up to you whether you want an iGP or a slightly (and we mean slightly) better-performing chip.

Intel Core i9-13900KF 24-Core Processor: now $501.99 at Amazon (was $589) The 13900KF is one of Intel's most powerful 13th-Gen chips, featuring eight p-cores, 16 e-cores, and a maximum turbo frequency just shy of 6GHz.

Don't Buy Intel's 14th-Gen CPUs

The gist of it all is that Intel's 14th-Gen chips might look cool with their shiny new model names, but they don't really perform any better than their 13th-Gen predecessors (with the exception of the 14700K and its four extra E-cores). Additionally, Intel isn't offering any Cyber Monday deals (as far as we can see) on its latest 14th-gen parts, making the 13th-Gen lineup even more attractive than usual.

As a result, if you are looking for a CPU upgrade or a new CPU for your shiny new gaming/productivity machine, Intel's 13th-Gen K-series CPUs are still an excellent choice, offering killer bang-for-buck performance this holiday season.

For more savings, check out our up-to-the-minute Black Friday tech deals live blog. There you'll find the latest deal news and buying advice from our editors all day and night.

