Ryzen 9 7950X3D gaming CPU drops to $491, only $5 more expensive than the regular Ryzen 9 7950X

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D , one of the best CPUs , is currently available at one of its lowest prices, making this one of the best times to upgrade to a high-quality processor. This CPU debuted with a price tag of $699, which was understandable given its performance compared to other processors on the market, but right now, you can purchase it for just $491 from Amazon and Newegg . So far, no expiration has been confirmed for the offer from either vendor.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D back in 2023 and were primarily impressed with our experience. It continuously reached the top of our charts when testing its performance, leading the way without using too much power. We scored the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D with a final rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: now $491 at Amazon (was $699)

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is only $491 at Amazon and Newegg. It features a design AMD calls a "hexadeca-core" with 16 cores and 32 threads. This particular processor supports both PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 and comes with integrated Radeon graphics.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D features a "hexadeca-core" design, which essentially means it has 16 cores and 32 threads. Its base speed is 4.2 GHz, but it can reach up to 5.7 GHz when boosted.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is compatible with many new standards, including PCIe 5.0 and DDR5. Users can use up to 128GB of DDR5 via two channels using the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. It also comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, so you don't need a separate GPU to get video output. Still, we recommend a dedicated graphics card if you use this processor in a gaming rig.