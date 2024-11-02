Ryzen 9 9900X has dropped to an all-time low price at Amazon

You can find the latest AMD Ryzen 9 9900X at the CPU's all-time lowest price at Amazon. This is a great opportunity to upgrade to AMD's latest Zen 5 platform without spending more than you must. The Ryzen 9 9900X has a $499 MSRP, but today, it's discounted to just $382.

As of this writing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available. AMD has announced holiday deals for the chipmaker's Ryzen 9000 processors. The Ryzen 9 9900X is set to receive a holiday price cut of up to $30, which means it'll retail for around $469, although the 12-core Zen 5 chip occasionally retails for $429. You can save an extra $47 with the latest deal.

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU: now $382 at Amazon (was $499)

This Zen 5 processor has 12 cores for a total of 24 threads. It can reach speeds as high as 5.6 GHz and has integrated graphics. An unlocked multiplier means you can manually overclock the chip.

The Ryzen 9 9900X CPU is a Zen 5 processor. It has 12 cores for 24 threads, a base speed of 4.4 GHz, and a boost clock speed of up to 5.6 GHz. The 12-core Zen 5 chip features integrated AMD Radeon Graphics with two CUs clocking up to 2,200 MHz.

The Ryzen 9 9900X has an unlocked multiplier, so if you like manual overclocking, you can squeeze extra performance from the already performant Zen 5 chip. It also supports the latest PCIe 5.0 interface with 28 lanes, of which 24 are usable. The Ryzen 9 9900X natively supports DDR5-5600 memory, and the maximum amount of RAM that it can handle is 192GB.

