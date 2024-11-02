Ryzen 9 9900X has dropped to an all-time low price at Amazon

You can find the latest AMD Ryzen 9 9900X at the CPU's all-time lowest price at Amazon. This is a great opportunity to upgrade to AMD's latest Zen 5 platform without spending more than you must. The Ryzen 9 9900X has a $499 MSRP, but today, it's discounted to just $382.
As of this writing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available. AMD has announced holiday deals for the chipmaker's Ryzen 9000 processors. The Ryzen 9 9900X is set to receive a holiday price cut of up to $30, which means it'll retail for around $469, although the 12-core Zen 5 chip occasionally retails for $429. You can save an extra $47 with the latest deal.
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU: now $382 at Amazon (was $499)
This Zen 5 processor has 12 cores for a total of 24 threads. It can reach speeds as high as 5.6 GHz and has integrated graphics. An unlocked multiplier means you can manually overclock the chip.
The Ryzen 9 9900X CPU is a Zen 5 processor. It has 12 cores for 24 threads, a base speed of 4.4 GHz, and a boost clock speed of up to 5.6 GHz. The 12-core Zen 5 chip features integrated AMD Radeon Graphics with two CUs clocking up to 2,200 MHz.
The Ryzen 9 9900X has an unlocked multiplier, so if you like manual overclocking, you can squeeze extra performance from the already performant Zen 5 chip. It also supports the latest PCIe 5.0 interface with 28 lanes, of which 24 are usable. The Ryzen 9 9900X natively supports DDR5-5600 memory, and the maximum amount of RAM that it can handle is 192GB.
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.