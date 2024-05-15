The best CPU for budget gaming builds, AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X3D drops to an all-time low price of $209

Having only reported on the low price of the recently released AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D just last week, the cost of this amazing value gaming CPU has dropped even further to a new lowest-ever price on Amazon. It's not the latest generation of CPUs, but the 5000 series X3D range of processors are still some of the best-performing pure gaming CPUs available at this low price. With the affordable cost of AM4 motherboards and DDR4 RAM, the opportunity to build a fantastic-performing budget gaming rig is easily within reach.

You can purchase the new AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D for a new low of $209 from Amazon. It's now over $94 cheaper than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with only a small decrease in performance. Pair this with a budget AM4 board, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a cost-effective GPU such as a Radeon 6700 XT and you will have a great-performing gaming PC for a very reasonable price. Switch up the GPU for a newer RTX 4060 Ti if you want to beef up the frames and use DLSS and ray tracing.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a trimmed-down version of the popular 5800X3D, with around 5-10% performance drop. The 5700X3D still packs 8 cores and 16 threads and has the same impressive 3D V-Cache vertical design with 96MB of L3 cache, so its gaming performance is still excellent in the price bracket. Take a look at our CPU hierarchy for comparison against other CPUs, and see our review of the Ryzen 7 5700X3D for more details and testing benchmarks.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D: now $209 at Amazon (was $249)



A brilliant offering for the AM4 platform that offers great gaming performance with 8 cores and a large 96MB L3 cache. This is a great CPU choice for constructing a new AM4 PC build with plenty of gaming performance.

No integrated graphics are combined with the 5700X3D, but that's not what this chip was designed for. With its 96MB of L3 cache from the stacked 3D V-cache X3D design this CPU excels when used for pure gaming, and with a base clock of 3 GHz and a max boost clock of 4.1 GHz, there's plenty of power for the latest gaming titles to make use of.

